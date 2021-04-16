Libya: Security Council supports ceasefire mechanism and calls for withdrawal of foreign forces and mercenaries

In a second vote announced Friday afternoon in New York, the ambassadors also adopted a resolution unanimously, renewing measures relating to the illicit export of oil, until July 30, 2022.

Ceasefire monitoring

The deal brokered by the UN last year was signed by military representatives of the internationally recognized Libyan government of national accord (GNA) and by the rival administration of the so-called Libyan National Army (LNA), based in eastern Libya.

The permanent ceasefire agreement also called for the establishment of a monitoring mechanism for its implementation, and details were spelled out in the Dec. 29 proposals submitted by the UN. Secretary General António Guterres, as requested by the Council.

In February, the Council sent a letter to the Secretary-General requesting that a preliminary team be deployed in anticipation of the formation of the new team, under the aegis of the United Nations Support Mission, UNSMILand request a report on the team’s work.

Gradual deployment

That report was submitted to the Council last month, and the UN chief proposed last week a staged deployment for the UNSMIL ceasefire monitoring team, which would require an initial maximum of ” about 60 people, according to relayed details to correspondents in New York at Thursday’s regular press conference.

“They would be deployed in Sirte once all the conditions for a permanent presence have been met, including, of course, the security, logistical, medical and operational aspects,” said spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric.

“And in the meantime, a forward presence would be established in Tripoli as soon as conditions permit.”

UNSMIL observers will work alongside observers from the 5 + 5 Joint Military Commission, he added.

Remove “without delay”

The resolution just adopted approves the Secretary-General’s ceasefire monitoring plan and notes the need for constitutional and legislative support for the new Libyan electoral process to be in place by July 1, before the legislative and presidential elections scheduled for December 24.

The resolution emphasizes that the GNA-LNA Joint Military Commission must develop a broader plan outlining how the ceasefire mechanism will be implemented and how UNSMIL observers can be deployed.

Monitoring Mechanism Resolution 2570 also “strongly urges” states to support the October ceasefire agreement, including the withdrawal of all foreign and mercenary forces from Libya, “without delay”.

Informing reporters just before the results of the vote were released to the Council, Dujarric said the UN was committed to “helping Libya’s political leaders,” noting that “what we want to see, c ‘is that all foreign fighters leave Libya. “