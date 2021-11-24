Libya: Gaddafi’s son disqualified from the presidential election

BENGHAZI, Libya (AP) – Libya’s highest electoral body said on Wednesday that the son and former heir of late Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi could not stand in the presidential elections due next month.

According to a list of excluded candidates published by the country’s High National Electoral Commission, Seif al-Islam Gadhafi is excluded due to previous convictions against him. He will be able to appeal the committee’s decision to the courts in the coming days.

Seif al-Islam was sentenced to death by a Tripoli court in 2015 for using violence against protesters demanding his father’s resignation, but the decision has since been called into question by rival Libyan authorities. He is also wanted by the International Criminal Court for crimes against humanity related to the 2011 uprising against his father.

Libya is set to hold the first round of its presidential elections on December 24, after years of UN-led attempts to usher in a more democratic future and end the country’s war. After the overthrow and murder of Gaddafi, oil-rich Libya has spent most of the past decade divided between rival governments – one based in the capital, Tripoli, and the other in the east of the country. Each side of the Civil War also benefited from the support of mercenaries and foreign forces from Turkey, Russia, Syria and other regional powers.

The son of the former Libyan dictator submitted his candidacy documents in the southern city of Sabha, 650 kilometers (400 miles) south of the capital of Tripoli on November 14. It was the first time the 49-year-old, who earned a doctorate from the London School of Economics, had appeared in public in years.

He was captured by fighters in the town of Zintan in late 2011, the year the NATO-backed popular uprising overthrew his father after more than 40 years in power. Muammar Gaddafi was killed that same year in October amid the ensuing fighting that turned into a civil war. The dictator’s son was released in June 2017.

The announcement of his possible candidacy has sparked controversy across the divided country, where a number of other high-profile candidates have also emerged in recent weeks.

Earlier this month, several controversial candidates came forward, including the powerful military commander Khalifa Hifter, and the country’s acting prime minister, Abdul Hamid Dbeibah.

The long-awaited vote still faces challenges, including unresolved issues regarding laws governing elections and occasional internal strife between armed groups. Other obstacles include the deep divide that remains between the east and west of the country, divided for years by war, and the presence of thousands of foreign fighters and soldiers.