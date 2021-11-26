LG Appoints New CEO to Lead Besieged Electronics Division | Committed

LG has appointed a new CEO to lead its electronics business. From December 1, the current chief strategy officer, William Cho, will replace Bong-seok Kwon as CEO of LG Electronics. Meanwhile, according to , Kwon will head LG’s main holding company. Cho has been with LG Electronics since 1987. Prior to his most recent role, he was President of LG Canada, then held the same role at LG Australia and LG USA.

Cho is set to take the reins of LG Electronics at a turning point for the company. He recently after the unit has not made a profit for 23 consecutive quarters. At this point, LG Electronics is probably best known for its televisions and monitors, but here too it faces stiff competition from Samsung and various Chinese competitors.

However, Cho will have help from a handful of executives the company has reshuffled into new positions. Most notably, there is Ik-hwan Jang who is about to take over as the head of the company’s Business Solutions unit. Jang was most recently responsible for overseeing LG’s IT business portfolio, where he helped LG become a powerhouse in the monitor business.