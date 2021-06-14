Letter from Rome Italy at the crossroads

Daoud Khan

ROME, June 14 (IPS) – Italy, like other countries, is struggling to balance the health and economic challenges posed by COVID-19. Controlling the spread of the virus involved restrictions on economic activity, school and university attendance, and personal travel. He also had to deal with the economic and social implications of a fall of almost 10% of the GDP. This has been difficult for a country which, even before the pandemic, was one of the slowest growing economies in Europe, with unemployment, especially among young people in the south of the country, at alarming levels.

Daud Khan So far, the government’s main response to the economic crisis has been to try to get out of it. Aid and subsidies to businesses, as well as individuals, have been stepped up. Much of this was financed by borrowing, and public debt, already high at 130%, soared to 160% of GDP. The government has also imposed a moratorium on layoffs and layoffs of workers until the end of June, and there are plans to expand it even further. The moratorium has kept official unemployment low, but it is clear that the number of unemployed people is expected to rise sharply. It is therefore imperative to revive the economy.

Fortunately, over the past two months there has been good news regarding the spread of the virus. The rate of new infections has declined, the pressure on hospitals and intensive care units has eased, and COVID-related death rates have declined. At the same time, immunization programs have progressed. These trends have led the government to decide to begin a gradual easing of restrictions. Since April 26, students have been allowed to return to schools, colleges and universities; theaters, cinemas and museums were allowed to receive visitors; and restaurants and bars were allowed to remain open in the evening as well, provided they had outdoor tables. In addition, a timetable for further easing of restrictions has been announced, with particular emphasis on facilitating tourism during the critical summer period.

However, as many epidemiologists have been quick to point out, the measures taken by the government may prove to be premature. Death rates remain high, much higher than last summer before the second wave. Vaccinations continue with 26 million doses given so far, but only about nine million Italians, out of a total population of 60 million (15% of the population), have received the required two doses.

Additionally, dangerous new variants are lurking behind the scenes – the most disturbing is the B.1.617.2 mutation (the so-called Indian variant). The government has placed strict restrictions on those returning from South Asia, requiring some of them to self-quarantine in special COVID hotels. However, there are large communities of Indians, Pakistanis and Bangladeshis in Italy. Many of these people live in crowded, ghetto-like conditions ideal for the spread of the virus. There have already been a few cases of the Indian variant near Rome and the government has imposed strict closures in these areas. But this remains a very worrying situation.

In announcing the reopening measure, the prime minister said the government was taking a “calculated risk”. Several leading medical experts were quick to respond that the calculations had been done incorrectly and failed to properly assess the costs and benefits.

The results of the recent measures will be played out in the coming months. The country may fall back into the pandemic or move quickly towards normalization. However, the so-called normalization may only be a superficial phenomenon. The pandemic has created, or often exacerbated, several deeper changes in Italian society. The country will have to struggle with them for several years.

The pandemic and the confinements are creating growing unease among the population, especially among the youngest. There are strident calls for “Freedom” and this often results in a strong reluctance to follow government SOPs. Despite continued warnings from authorities, many people simply do not maintain social distancing, wear face masks, and gather in large groups, especially on Friday and Saturday nights.

The feeling of oppression, mistrust of authority and the search for alternative realities are not new phenomena. However, the pandemic has sharply divided society between those who see government, science and the rules as things for the common good; and those who feel alienated and are constantly looking for conspiracy theories to justify their actions.

The pandemic has also dramatically increased income and wealth inequalities, which has fueled a sense of helplessness and a lack of optimism for the future. One of the consequences has been a sharp drop in marriages, an increase in divorces and, more worryingly, a reluctance to have children. In 2020, the birth rate, already low and lagging behind the death rate, hit its lowest level ever – around 400,000 for a fertility rate of just 1.24 – well below the number of deaths ( 750,000). In a recent speech that addressed this issue, Pope Francis called it a “demographic winter, cold and dark”.

The pandemic has seen a significant decline in traditional politics and leadership. The political parties are constantly bickering. After several rather odd coalitions between the strangest of bedfellows, the president had to ask a non-politician (the former head of the Italian and European central banks to take over as prime minister. The traditional institutions do not) failed to even manage the vaccination campaign and a general in uniform in service, sometimes referred to as a television general because of his frequent public appearances, was in charge of the campaign.

Populist parties, some of which are part of the ruling coalition, continue to fuel social and economic tensions and protest the restrictions. For example, when the government confirmed that the 10 p.m. curfew would continue, one of the ministers said that no one would be fined if he went out after 10 p.m. – provided he could show he was in a restaurant, coming home from work, or a host of other reasons. This has all mocked the curfew as police and other authorities have confused the measures they are supposed to take.

Political tensions are expected to increase in the coming months. Parliament approved a recovery and resilience plan worth almost € 250 billion – more than Pakistan’s annual GDP for a country less than 30% of its size – to be spent over the 5 to Next 6 years. Most of this amount will come from EU funds and is conditional on a series of far-reaching reforms. Many of these reforms were on the agenda of several governments but were never implemented due to a lack of political will and various entrenched vested interests.

The country went through an agonizing period last year. The recovery now depends on how things go. It will be hard but I remain optimistic.

Daoud Khan works as a consultant and advisor for various governments and international agencies. He graduated in Economics from LSE and Oxford – where he was a Rhodes Scholar; and a degree in environmental management from the Imperial College of Science and Technology. He lives partly in Italy and partly in Pakistan.

This story first appeared in The Express Tribune, Pakistan

