Letter from Africa: Woman breaks trend in Ghana to kiss her gray hair

Elizabeth Ohene with gray hair

In our series of letters from African journalists, Ghanaian writer Elizabeth Ohene takes advantage of the coronavirus pandemic to reverse a beauty trend.

Short gray line of presentation

I recently made an important decision about my appearance.

No, I did not go under the plastic surgeon’s knife to tighten the wrinkles, nor did I attempt a Botox treatment.

Instead, I walk around with my gray – mostly white – hair exposed.

At 76 it’s hardly news that I should have white hair, but trust me, it was a dramatic decision.

The time was when you could tell what stage in life a Ghanaian woman had reached by the way she wore her hair.

Until about 16 or 17, a girl kept her hair short. From there, she could braid or braid or do whatever she wanted with her hair.

The end of gray hair

Both boys and men kept their hair short, the days of “afro” hairstyles being an exception, of course.

Regarding color, everyone’s hair was uniformly black from birth to old age, when everyone had gray hair.

But at some point, that changed.

I’m not quite sure when black hair dye first entered Ghanaian society – sometime in the 1950s, I heard it said – but it happened. She was given the name “yoomo b3 Ga”, or abbreviated “yoomo”, which is the word for an old woman in the Ga language of Ghana.

The dye’s full name translates to “there is no old woman in Accra”.

“The hair color of Ghanaian women has remained black from cradle to grave” “, Source: Elizabeth Ohene, Description in Source: Ghanaian journalist, Image: Women in hairdressing salon in Kumasi, Ghana

This sentence certainly indicated the fundamental nature of the entry of dye into Ghanaian fashion and culture.

The most distinctive feature of an elderly person, after all, had been gray or white hair, but now, thanks to black hair dye, there was no longer an old woman in Ghana’s capital, Accra. .

From there, the dye found its way to every nook and cranny of the country, and the enthusiasm with which “yoomo” was embraced was truly remarkable.

Ghanaian women’s hair color has remained black from cradle to grave.

A “ simpler solution ” to aging in appearance

The story continues

It must be said that the enthusiasm for no gray hair was not limited to older women either. Gradually, men took it over as well and eventually you couldn’t find gray haired people, male or female, regardless of their age.

Men often choose to have their heads shaved

Even more interesting was the change in the way Ghanaian men wore their hair. Not all of them resorted to black hair dye, they had a simpler solution to prevent aging.

They just didn’t allow a single hair on their head – bald patties have become fashionable.

Shaved heads have also solved the problem of hair loss.

Learn more about Ghanaian trends:

You would never have guessed how much men, especially young men, hate going bald.

These days, you don’t see a lot of bald men with hanging locks of hair. Everyone is clean shaven, young and old.

My own hair journey has not been very exciting.

My dark hair, like every other girl around this time, was kept short until I was around 16.

Elizabeth Ohene had thick, long black hair for years – showing off her new look recently

I had thick, long, dark hair until I was around 50, when gray hair became dominant and I was persuaded to dye it all black, and so it stuck.

If I ever wondered about the dye regimen, I consoled myself for not wanting to confuse immigration officials by showing up in front of them with gray hair when it says on my passport that I have black hair .

In this last Covid year, when going to the salon became problematic, I gave up on dyeing my hair and started wearing a headscarf.

Two weeks ago I passed the new me with white hair.

I’m not sure if I’m starting a new trend, but that means you are now going to find an old lady – yoomo – in Accra.

More letters from Africa:

Follow us on twitter @BBCAfrica, on Facebook at BBC Africa or on Instagram at bbcafrica