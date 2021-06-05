Letter from Africa: How Zimbabwe is Still Haunted by Robert Mugabe

Robert Mugabe speaks at the funeral of a pillar of the ruling ZANU-PF party at the National Heroes Acre in Harare on June 7, 2014

In our Africa Letter Series, Zimbabwean journalist-turned-lawyer Brian Hungwe writes that longtime leader Robert Mugabe, who died in 2019, appears to be causing problems from beyond the grave.

Short gray line of presentation

Relatives of Robert Mugabe say he died bitter almost two years after being forced to cede power to current President Emmerson Mnangagwa – and his bitterness, even in death, creates strife.

In a traditional African context, the dead can speak, often by a vengeful spirit who is supposed to react violently against the torturers of old. Therefore, the mind needs to be appeased to avoid the risk of being destroyed by it.

If Mugabe’s temperament in real life could measure up against the intensity of his alleged potential vengeful spirit, it would be like the molten lava that recently spat from Mount Nyiragongo in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, devouring everything in its path.

Mr. Mugabe was a Catholic, raised in part by missionaries who had an immense influence in his education. But he never gave up on all traditional beliefs.

“Spiritual power” of the political hero

Often at the national shrine where heroes of the independence era are buried, Mugabe used to invoke the “spiritual medium” of the hero of the liberation war, Mbuya Nehanda, who was hanged by the British colonialists. towards the end of the 19th century.

She is believed to have said her bones would stand up against the white settlers. It has become a spiritual mantra, fueling African nationalist resistance.

Last week, President Mnangagwa unveiled a statue of Nehanda in the heart of the capital, Harare.

Mbuya Nehanda’s head was taken as a war trophy by British forces

Some saw it as a ploy to capitalize on the legacy created around her, as her plan to have her 95-year-old predecessor buried in a special grave in Heroes Acre had been thwarted.

This would have given him the opportunity to visit the shrine and invoke the spirit of Mr. Mugabe for political gain – despite the fact that he ousted his former comrade from power in 2017, thwarting the ambition of the former. then lady, Grace Mugabe, to become the next president.

The story continues

Ms Mugabe refused the opportunity to Mr Mnangagwa, insisting that the former president wanted to be buried in his family home in Zvimba, next to his mother Bona.

Grace Mugabe worked as Robert Mugabe’s secretary before their marriage in 1996

Anthropologist Joost Fontein – author of The Politics of the Dead in Zimbabwe: Bones, Rumors and Minds – offers a different explanation for the former first lady’s decision.

“She didn’t want him buried next to Sally [Mugabe’s first wife] because she knows Sally remains much more popular than she ever will be.

“But she also probably seeks to deny the new regime the legitimacy that Mugabe’s burial in Heroes’ Acre would give them,” he said.

An empty space sits next to Sally Mugabe’s grave in Heroes Acre

These tensions came to light last month, when a traditional chief in Zvimba ruled that Ms. Mugabe was guilty of breaking traditional norms by burying her husband in the courtyard of her house.

Ms Mugabe – who is reportedly ill, and in Singapore – did not attend the hearing, but the chief ordered her to pay five cows and a goat as a fine.

The former president’s nephew, Leo Mugabe, rejected the decision, saying the leader had no jurisdiction over the matter.

Order to return Mugabe’s clothes

Nonetheless, the row is not surprising. Professor Fontein points out that in Zimbabwe the meaning of death, bones and spirituality can affect politics.

“A lot of the controversy surrounding Mugabe’s funeral has to do with the system of national commemoration that the former president himself played such an important role in creating and in which he invested a lot of energy,” says -he.

In his decision, the traditional chief ordered the reburial of Mr. Mugabe in Heroes Acre, and for his widow to “assemble [his] clothing and all personal effects and return them no later than July 1 “.

“The political cult that Mr. Mugabe built around him lives on, the founding father of Zimbabwe still reigning from his grave”, Source: Brian Hungwe, Source Description: Journalist and Lawyer, Image: Brian Hungwe

Historian Terence Ranger says the importance of “custody” of a deceased person’s remains lies in the perceived protection it can offer the living.

Mr Mugabe’s nephew, Patrick Zhuwao, adds that a scepter allegedly given to the former president by 16 traditional rulers anointing him as the leader of Zimbabwe could also be behind the dispute.

It is this staff, he told South African public broadcaster SABC, that Mr Mnangagwa wants.

Fear of witchcraft

Mr Mnangagwa’s spokesman George Charamba, who held the same post under Mr Mugabe, scoffed at the suggestion that the former president had a scepter, not to mention his successor wanted it.

“To transform such an anti-feudal revolutionary into an anachronistic monarch !!! A little enlightenment helps dear Zimbabweans !!!! ”he tweeted as Jamwanda.

In the complex realm of traditional politics, bones can also be used for witchcraft.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa was a close ally of Robert Mugabe before the two fell out

There have been long-standing rumors that Ms Mugabe insisted on burying her husband at the family home to rule out the possibility that her enemies would dig up her bones to harm her and her children.

There has also been talk of her wanting to retain custody of her husband’s bones in order to create an almost untouchable aura of power around her – a power Mr. Mugabe has displayed for most of his 37-year rule. , and which he had now transmitted to her through the “medium of the spirit”.

So the political cult that Mr. Mugabe built around him endures, with Zimbabwe’s founding father still causing trouble from his grave.

More letters from Africa:

Follow us on twitter @BBCAfrica, on Facebook at BBC Africa or on Instagram at bbcafrica