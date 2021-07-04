Letter from Africa: Deploring the closure of the Algerian-Moroccan border

A young man transports empty barrels to Algeria on a donkey to fill them with oil and smuggle them back to Morocco on September 12, 2013, along the Moroccan-Algerian border

In our series of letters from African journalists, Algerian-Canadian journalist Maher Mezahi wonders why the border between Algeria and Morocco has been closed for so many years.

Short gray line of presentation

The main crossing between Morocco and Algeria is called Zouj Beghal, which translates to “Two donkeys”.

Legend has it that a pair of donkeys were yoked to a yoke in Morocco and ordered to march east until they had effectively traced what would become the borders that demarcate Morocco and Algeria.

On a continent where the majority of our borders are arbitrary, I have never doubted the veracity of the myth.

Naturally, the border which stretches for nearly 2,000 km has been a source of tension for the two countries since independence, starting with the 1963 sand war over Morocco’s claim to Algerian territory.

The two countries quarreled again when Algeria backed the Polisario Front’s campaign for Western Sahara independence from Morocco, leading to the Western Sahara War of 1975-1991.

Then the border was closed again in 1994, apparently for security reasons after Islamist militants bombed a hotel in the historic Moroccan city of Marrakech.

The former Organization of African Unity negotiated the peace treaty to end the 1963 sand war

The full details of the relationship between the two North African nations are terribly tedious and incredibly complex, but I want to express my frustration on behalf of my generation at the border closure.

Illegal crossing

As an Algerian who grew up in the diaspora, I quickly learned that very little separates the two people.

Abroad, we pray in the same mosques, lend a hand at weddings, and compete fiercely in football.

In terms of customs, culture and language, Algerians in the West have much more in common with Moroccans than with Algerians on the other side of the country.

No one understands this better than the communities that live along the donkey border and have smuggled for decades.

This year, however, there has been a change of tone.

In March, a community of date producers in Figuig, Morocco, which cultivated a grove in El Arja, Algeria, was told by Algerian authorities that it could no longer do so.

The story continues

Moroccan farmers say their livelihoods are at risk

Some Moroccan families claim to be in possession of papers proving that the land belonged to their families at the beginning of the 20th century, before the process of decolonization.

Nonetheless, the border ratified by the United Nations has been strictly enforced by the Algerian government, which cited drug trafficking as the reason for the expulsion of the date farmers.

For many families in Figuig, farming is their only means of subsistence and the closure of the border can spell the end of the region’s economic prosperity.

The oasis town of Figuig is at the heart of the dispute between Algeria and Morocco

The tensions emerged just weeks after legislation was proposed in Morocco to legalize cannabis for medical, cosmetic and industrial purposes.

The Algerian army then became concerned about the influx of drugs from Morocco, claiming to have seized around 200 tons of hashish and 6.3 million psychotropic pills since 2018.

“The Moroccan regime uses all means to sell its drugs outside its borders, ignoring the security and stability of neighboring countries,” he said in a statement.

In June, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune ruled out the possibility of a reopening of the border, saying: “We cannot open the borders with a country which attacks us daily”.

He did not specify, but the two governments often attack each other through their media.

Figuig’s story struck me because I remember it vividly, capturing my imagination on a wonderful train journey from Oran to Bechar a few years ago.

After falling asleep on the green and rugged Mediterranean coast, I woke up the next morning in the Sahara desert at the Figuig-Beni Ounif crossing.

It was surreal looking a few hundred yards from the caboose and seeing Moroccan gendarmes and border patrols.

My peers have never experienced crossing the land border and very few have any hope that the situation will change anytime soon.

A map of Morocco and Algiers

The general resignation prevails that the two governments are unable and unwilling to dialogue, to compromise and – sometimes – even to respect international law.

The stubbornness is particularly painful compared to the success of regional economic blocs elsewhere in Africa, such as the East African Community.

The closing of the borders results in tangible and heartbreaking losses for the sterile Arab Maghreb Union.

The bloc, made up of Mauritania, Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia and Libya, could have been one of the superpowers of the continent and the region.

“In the era of multiple nations hosting international sporting events, I dream of a Maghrebi candidacy for the second Africa World Cup” “Source: Maher Mezahi, Description of source: Journalist, Image: Maher Mezahi

Experts estimate the annual financial losses from the border closure at billions of dollars across North Africa.

Ambitious infrastructure projects such as the Trans-Maghreb highway, which would link 55 cities, 50 million people and 22 airports from Nouakchott to Tripoli, also appear to be dead in the water.

In the era of multiple nations hosting international sporting events, I dream of a Maghreb candidacy for the second African World Cup.

However, the dream will remain so only as long as the two governments in Morocco and Algeria do not change their habits.

For the dreamers of our generation, we will have to settle for saving for expensive flights if we ever want to visit each other’s countries.

But if the borders open during my lifetime, I’ll make sure to cross over to Zouj Beghal and find out what those donkeys were thinking.

More letters from Africa:

Follow us on twitter @BBCAfrica, on Facebook at BBC Africa or on Instagram at bbcafrica