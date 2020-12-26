Letter from Africa: Christmas birthdays and lost memories in Somalia

A memorial to those who were killed in the Hargeisa airstrike in 1988

In our series of letters from African journalists, Ismail Einashe considers the importance of memory for those who lose everything in the chaos of war.

Short gray line of presentation

Christmas Day, New Years Day and Valentine’s Day are the dates many Somalis celebrate their birthdays. This is not as surprising as it may sound, it’s just that very few Somalis know exactly when they were born and therefore opt for more memorable dates.

Somalia has an oral culture – most Somalis are more likely to be able to tell you the names of the last 20 generations of their ancestors rather than the details of their date of birth.

And Somali didn’t become a written language until 1972, when official records began to be kept – but very little of those records remain because the country was torn apart by civil war.

‘Dresden of Africa’

In fact, next year marks the thirtieth anniversary of the collapse of the Somali state, leaving many families like mine without their important documents or photos.

We were forced to flee the escalation of violence that had started a few years earlier in 1988 with the aerial bombardments and ground attacks by the regime of then President Siad Barre.

Hargeisa, where I was born, came to be known as the “Dresden of Africa” because the city was totally wiped out in the conflict.

I spent my formative years in what was then the largest refugee camp in the world – Hartisheik in Ethiopia near the Somali border.

The refugee camp near Hartisheik in Ethiopia was once the largest in the world

Like many of the thousands of people who passed through the camp, which finally closed in 2004, I was stripped of all documents of my pre-war life without a birth certificate or passport – relying only on fleeting memories and fleeting.

It was in their pursuit that I decided decades later to return to Hartisheik to see what remained of the camp that was once my home.

I wanted to try to understand where I came from – to understand my footing in this changing world.

“ An endless Martian expanse ”

On a hot afternoon, I took a flight east from Ethiopia’s capital, Addis Ababa, to Dire Dawa, the country’s second largest city, although it really looked more like a city. picturesque and sleepy with its beautiful old train station which is no longer used except as a home for a family of monkeys.

The story continues

An old car lay outside the grand entrance where a few men slept under the wheels, while others took shelter from the sun chewing khat, drinking tea, and smoking cigarettes.

After leaving the refugee camp, I had briefly lived in Dire Dawa, so I visited my old haunts with interest before heading further east to Hartisheik.

Menu

I was more nervous about taking this long trip in an old minibus. It was made worse by regular military checkpoints and the several hours along a rugged road between Jijiga town and the Somali border.

I remembered the camp outside the town of Hartisheik as a dusty, secluded, and ruthless place – an endless expanse with a cracked Martian hue.

You might also be interested in:

When people arrived there 30 years ago, they found the conditions appalling – there was no shelter, no water, no food, no medicine, and countless numbers of people died of hunger, thirst. and disease.

But the camp quickly became like a town with a big market where you could buy all kinds of things and with places to sit and drink tea.

People often think that refugee camps are just places filled with misery and despair.

Yet, when I was a child, I remember that I often had a lot of fun with my friends running playing with rocks and screaming with dizzying excitement at the occasion of a UN plane flying overhead. from us to provide much needed help.

However, the dust that was ingrained in my memory did not end up on my return – I was amazed to find a verdant, lush and beautiful landscape thanks to the rainy season.

No tombstones for the dead

It struck me as strange that such an attractive place with its endless ponds, trees and tall grasses had been so full of people’s fears all those years ago.

Some farmers can be found at the site of the former refugee camp

I felt a bit disappointed with my memories.

There was nothing to mark the 600,000 more refugees who once lived here in its heyday – no tombstones for the dead and no official commemoration – the earth had taken it all back.

“I spotted an old Ethiopian, Mohamed, who, it turned out, had once worked as a camp guard – a place he remembered as being full of the suffering of war,” Source: Ismail Einashe, Description of Source: Journalist, Image: Mohamed, who was once a warden at Hartisheik refugee camp in Ethiopia

Then I spotted an old Ethiopian, Mohamed, who, it turned out, had once worked as a camp guard – a place he remembered as being full of the pain of war.

He now lives with his family in a “bull”, a traditional little house, and they have cows, goats and farm what little they can.

He told me that a few buildings in the camp were still standing, including what could have been a hospital that a woman called Sahra showed me with her young granddaughter.

This former camp building now serves as a shelter for goats

Painted in appeared to be the UN colors of blue and white, there was a stench of rot and goat dung as it was occupied by animals belonging to Sahra’s family, who had once lived in Wajale on the Somali side from the border, but now cultivated here.

I thought of all those who must have lost their loved ones inside this building.

Of course, many of the young people I met, like the young rancher Jimale, did not remember the refugees at all.

Nomads now roam the vast expanse of the camp which was closed by the UN in 2004

I also met a group of Somali speaking nomads who followed their camels in search of fresh grass and water, who offered me, a weary traveler from London, fresh and tangy camel milk.

As the sky turned orange, I decided to head back to the town of Hartisheik before sunset – leaving the camp a second time, this time as a man, but a man changed slightly dizzy and confused. by memory towers.

It brought back another memory – me, about five years old, finding a small jar of Vicks ointment thrown in the camp – which I naively rubbed on my face.

Inevitability it ended up entering my eyes and a fountain of tears streamed down my face as I ran dizzy and confused through the camp in search of my mother.

More letters from Africa:

Follow us on twitter @BBCAfrica, on Facebook at BBC Africa or on Instagram at bbcafrica