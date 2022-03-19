A recent opinion page carried a cartoon of a scowling George Washington, including a quotation. “No punishment, in my opinion, is too great for the Man who can build his greatness upon his country’s ruin.”

Aren’t those words even more appropriate in our times than they were in Washington’s? Not since the ’30s have we had such an array of “strong men.”

Putin, Trump, Modi of India, Brazil’s Bolsanaro, North Korea inherited Kim Jong-un, Johnson in England, Xi Jinping of China, Duda in Poland, Hungary’s Orban, and others.

Each touting their country’s previous greatness and heroic achievements. Glories of decades, even centuries past, whether real or mythologized. Nonetheless, riding a wave of nostalgia is never sufficient building a “base,” “party,” or gaining “true believers.” The political, three-legged stool of power politics is needed. Fear, anger and, of course, hope.

Contrary to popular fancy, democracy with citizen and voting rights is hard. Anything even resembling justice and equity, an ability to shift with changing times, is a daunting process. Hence, the “strong men” with all their shortcuts and easy answers.

None of the above leaders would hesitate to throw out words like “free” and “democratic” to support their positions, or deflate the opposition even if far from ideals of those being ruled. Blinders are particularly useful appliances for autocrats. “Populism” is currently a much abused favorite — harkening back to brave worker movements of the past.

Thought markets paved the way to globalism, neo-liberalism and consumer economics become increasingly destructive to people and our planet. It’s up to us, as human beings and world citizens, to divert globalism toward restoring health for us and our only planet.

—William White, Fort Walton Beach

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: LETTER: Blinders are particularly useful appliances for autocrats