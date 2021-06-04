“Let’s Talk Sex” Discussion Highlights Risks For Women

DHAKA and NEW YORK, June 04 (IPS) – Each two minutes, a girl or a woman dies from complications related to pregnancy or childbirth, including unsafe abortions. Each year, approximately 12 millions girls are married in childhood. An additional amount of 10 millions are now at risk of child marriage due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Against this background, the most recent Nordic Talk – a high-level debate on bodily autonomy and sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR) as a cornerstone of gender equality, aptly titled “Let’s Talk sex ”- couldn’t have happened at a better time.

Moderator Katja Iversen, Danish of the Year (2018) and former CEO of Women Deliver, kicked off the discussion by focusing on the close connection between bodily autonomy, gender equality, economic growth and a healthy planet .

In an exclusive interview with IPS, Iversen said it was clear that “the bodily autonomy of girls and women – in all their rich diversity – is political, social, economic and health related.”

Women were to have power and influence over their bodies, their fertility and their future, to live a life free from violence and coercion in the private and public spheres. It has to do with standards, structure, systems – and if we want fairness and health for everything, we have to sort it all out. “

Emi Mahmoud, two-time world poet and UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador, set the tone for the Nordic Talk with her moving poetry reflecting the experiences of women in patriarchal societies, asking: “What survivor has not seen her fight in show?

The other three panelists agreed that the right to control their bodies is a fundamental aspect of women’s rights and that gender equality is a critical part of the sustainable development agenda.

As Dr Natalia Kanem, Executive Director of UNFPA, explained that “(women’s) freedom over one’s own body means freedom of choice,” and all the data points to how investing in SRHR could be the first step to empower women “ultimately contributing to sustainable development.”

It was essential that the SDSR had sufficient resources – but warned that these would be insufficient due to recovery plans from the COVID pandemic. “Part of the financial challenge is what we abbreviate for political will. In fact, it doesn’t cost a lot to make the SRHR program a reality by 2030. It would take $ 26 billion a year to end the unmet need for contraception and stop mothers dying at birth, many of them. were too young to be pregnant, but resources are going to be a challenge now with Covid having affected global economies. “

While Flemming Møller Mortensen, Danish Minister for International and Nordic Development and Nordic Cooperation, expressed optimism about resources for SRHR now that “the United States is back on track” and the gag rule global was revoked. He worried about growing conservatism and a pushback against women’s rights, especially in the wake of the pandemic.

Iversen told IPS that the cuts in various countries could be devastating.

“UNFPA estimates that with the $ 180 million the UK wants to take away from the procurement partnership, UNFPA could have helped prevent an estimated 250,000 maternal and infant deaths, 14.6 million unregistered pregnancies. desired and 4.3 million unsafe abortions. We will need foundations and other donor countries to act and we will need the national government to step in and ensure that their national budgets reflect and meet SRHR needs. “

She expressed concern that women in COVID-19 decision-making bodies are not being represented.

“Less than 25% of national COVID-19 decision-making bodies have women. It is too easy to reduce the resources of people who are not at the decision tables, ”she said. “We urgently need to involve many more women in leadership, including in the COVID-19 response and recovery efforts. All the evidence shows that when more women are included in decision making, there is a more holistic approach and societies and people do. better.”

This call for inclusion, not only for women but for young people, was strongly echoed by Natasha Wang Mwansa, an expert in adolescent sexual and reproductive health rights.

“So many commitments have been made by so many countries, but there is no meaningful progress or accountability, and young people are not involved in making these decisions,” Mwansa said. “Young people are here as partners, but we are also here to take charge. From choices about our own bodies to choices about our national budgets, we are ready to be part of those decisions.”

To address challenges related to accessing SRHR, Kanem underscored the importance of sex-disaggregated data for planning. She added that despite the obstacles, she had hope for the future because “young people and women do not wait to plead their case and show solidarity and understanding when it comes to racism or the problems. discrimination and fairness that divide us “.

Iversen echoed this optimism in his interview with IPS.

“It gives me hope that comprehensive sexual and reproductive health services are included in the road map for universal health coverage, in the Global Plan of Action for Healthy Lives and Well-Being, and the last in the master plan of the Generation Equality Forum, ”she said. “Civil society played a key role in securing this with good arguments, data and a lot of tenacity. But the words in the major global health-for-all documents are one thing; gender equality and women’s rights, if this is to matter, it has to be manifested in concrete action. ”

The conversation ended with recommendations and commitments from the panelists: Mwansa highlighted more investment in youth-run organizations and greater social responsibility of decision-makers; Mortensen called for governments to be held accountable and for the voices of young people to be heard; and Kanem reaffirmed UNFPA’s goal of putting family planning in women’s hands as a means of empowerment, ending preventable deaths among pregnant women and girls, and changing fundamental attitudes to end gender-based violence.

In his final comments to IPS, Iversen also underlined the importance of SRHR as a means of empowerment.

“Study after study shows that it pays to invest in girls, women and SRHR – socially, economically and healthily. ” she said.

“And if we are to see positive change, we need to put girls and women at the center of the coronavirus response and recovery efforts, just as we, in general, need to see many more women in political leadership. and economical. ”

The Nordic Council of Ministers supports the Nordic talks and ‘Let’s Talk About Sex’ was organized in partnership with UNFPA, the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Generation Equality, the Danish Family Planning Association and Mind your Business, with a view to the Paris Equality Generation Forum.

