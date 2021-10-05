Less overseas coal is good, but developing countries still need more electricity

the EU, US (starting with Biden) and others have campaigned for governments to end funding for new coal-fired power projects abroad. Credit: Bigstock.

PARIS, Oct 05 (IPS) – President Xi announced last month that China stop funding new coal-fired power plants abroad. With this announcement from Beijing, the governments of the world’s largest economies have now reached a consensus to stop their overseas financing of coal-fired power plants in developing countries, thus advancing global efforts to reduce future emissions of carbon. carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) emissions.

Boosted by this success on the climate, these governments should now focus their efforts on mobilizing the massive financing needed to build the clean energy projects that the developing world still needs to fight poverty.

Globally, nearly 30% of CO emissions from the energy sector 2 emissions come from coal-fired power plants. Even like various developed countries moved reduce their own coal consumption To reduce emissions nationally, new coal-fired power plants were offered in the developing world, often with funding from China under his huge “Belt and Road” initiative.

Like China, as well as Japan and South Korea in particular, have financed coal-fired power plants abroad (providing 90% of foreign public funding), climate specialists sounded the alarm that these new plants would threaten global efforts to reduce emissions.

In view of these concerns, the ME, the we. (starting as Biden)) and others campaigned for governments to end their financing of new coal projects abroad. China’s announcement last month, following similar announcements by South Korea and Japan (as good as G-7) earlier this year, represents the culmination of a successful international campaign against this funding.

Although there are other sources of funding for coal-fired power plants (by some estimates significantly larger than that of China), the decisions of Beijing, Tokyo and Seoul, as well as the parallel international effort between private banks and other financial institutions, will significantly slow new investments in coal-fired electricity in developing countries.

For example, it has been estimated that China’s new pledge could impact 44 power projects in Asia and Africa, resulting in a reduction of $ 50 billion in investment. In addition, the United States recently announced that it would oppose any new coal-based project by the Multilateral Development Banks (MDBs), thus shutting down another potential source of funding.

And yet this success presents its own challenges, at least for poorer countries that sought to benefit from the additional electricity that these coal-fired power plants would provide. For example, the International Energy Agency (IEA) predicts that electricity generation in Africa will need to more than double over the next 20 years under a business-as-usual scenario, and more than triple under a high development scenario.

To achieve this high development scenario, Africa will need to add around 700 gigawatts in new power plants, nearly three times the continent’s existing installed generation capacity. Likewise, the The IEA predicts that countries in the ASEAN region (like Indonesia and Vietnam) will have to invest a total of 350 billion dollars in the electricity sector between 2025 and 2030 to continue their economic development, a figure which rises to 490 billion dollars in the low carbon scenario of the Agency.

But will the poorest countries be able to mobilize the financing of these electricity investments, especially since foreign financing for new coal-fired power stations is disappearing?

The United States and China both recently announced plans to increase funding to help developing countries tackle the climate challenge, with Biden seeks to double annual US contribution to $ 11.4 billion and Xi associating his decision to end overseas financing of coal-fired power plants with a commit to step up China’s support for green and low-carbon investments in developing countries.

Unfortunately, some fear that the poorest countries will nevertheless be left behind, especially since previous pledges to provide them with funding have failed to fully materialize, especially the $ 100 billion per year in climate finance that developed countries have pledged to mobilize by 2020 to meet the needs of developing countries.

To avoid this outcome and enable poorer countries to get the extra electricity they need, the successful diplomatic efforts that have been made to eliminate public funding for overseas coal projects must be matched, or even overwhelmed by a campaign to increase funding for clean power plants. .

This should not only imply an increase in the flow of large development finance institutions of we, China, the ME, Japan, etc. and their others foreign investment agencies, but also by mobilizing more private sector investment in developing countries, both foreign and domestic.

Non-traditional donors (including private foundations) also have a role to play. Moreover, as the United States prepares to block all coal projects and significantly reduce other MDB investments in fossil fuel-based electricityShe and other rich countries should increase their shareholder contributions to these banks to increase lending to developing countries for clean electricity.

The rationale for these efforts is not just that the US, China, EU, Japan, and South Korea are the world’s largest economies (representing more than two-thirds of global GDP), but also that they themselves continue to depend on coal-fired power plants to fuel their own economic growth. These coal-fired power plants, in turn, generate large amounts of emissions that consume the common carbon budget and leaving less room for electricity-related emissions from the poorest countries.

For example, in 2019, 65% of China’s electricity came from coal-fired power plants that generated 4.9 gigatonnes of CO 2 emissions (GtCO 2 ), while the United States emitted 1.0 GtCO 2 and the EU 0.5 GtCO 2 of these plants. By comparison, all of Africa’s coal-fired power plants produced less than 0.3 GtCO 2 .

As a result, there are also important equity considerations that justify stronger action by these rich countries to support clean energy investments in poorer countries. While many also stress the need for the richest countries to reduce theirs domestic coal emissions, this article does not focus on how these countries choose to manage their national electricity systems, but rather on what the poorest countries need and how the richer ones can help.

As President Biden has it noticed several times, “Climate change is an existential threat to our future”. Ending investment in new coal-fired power plants abroad will help tackle this danger, for the benefit of both rich and poor. But poverty is also an existential threat, even if it does not put everyone at risk. Rather, it is a deadly threat aimed primarily at the poor in the developing world. It is also a problem that richer countries can help address.

To fight poverty, developing countries in Africa, Asia and Latin America need much more electricity. In the interests of the climate, rich countries have managed to cut funding for coal in these regions. These rich countries should now build on this success by implementing an even more ambitious poverty reduction agenda by financing clean energy in the developing world.

Philippe benoit has over 25 years of experience in international energy affairs, including senior positions at the World Bank and the International Energy Agency. He is currently Managing Director of Energy and Sustainable Development at Global Infrastructure Consulting Services 2050.