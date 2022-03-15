Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak / Women of the Métis Nation Attends United Nations Convention on Biodiversity in Geneva

OTTAWA, ON, March 15, 2022 /CNW/ – Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak / Women of the Métis Nation (LFMO) is on the ground with the Métis National Council in Geneva, Switzerland, participating in the United Nations Convention on Biodiversity meetings alongside international partners, climate change stakeholders and Indigenous women from around the world. In preparation for final negotiations at the United Nations Conference of Parties that will be held later this year, LFMO awaits the new post-2022 Global Biodiversity Framework that will be adopted by the global community.

As the world continues to experience tremendous biodiversity loss, Indigenous women in Canada and around the world stand to be the most impacted by climate change. Climate change impacts are leading to the loss of traditional Métis land-based practices and knowledge, like harvesting berries, picking medicines, and hunting game. Further, climate change causes damaging impacts on Indigenous women, resulting in cultural, spiritual, mental, and physical unwellness. Despite this, we are coming together around the world to share ideas and best practices to halt biodiversity loss by 2030.

“It is essential that we build a shared future for all life and all creatures on this earth,” says President Melanie Omeniho of LFMO. “As part of these continued domestic and international conversations on climate change and the preservation of the environment, we look forward to promoting Métis women’s voices in Canada and abroad.”

LFMO speaks as the national and international voice for the Métis Women across the Métis Nation Motherland. Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak aims to consult, promote, and represent the personal, spiritual, social, cultural, political and economic interests and aspirations of the Women of the Métis Nation, and their Indigenous allies.

