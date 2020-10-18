‘Lego Batman’ producer at this time. Treasury secretary tomorrow?

Steven Mnuchin had a reasonably good weekend.

First the treasury secretary decide superior a step nearer towards affirmation on Friday.

Then his newest film claimed the highest spot on the field workplace.

Mnuchin is an government producer on Warner Bros.’ “The Lego Batman Film,” which pulled in an estimated $55.6 million from U.S. audiences throughout its opening weekend.

CNN, like Warner Bros., is owned by Time Warner.

The child-friendly spinoff of 2014’s “The Lego Film” handily beat its raunchy competitor, Common’s “Fifty Shades Darker.”

The sequel to 2015’s “Fifty Shades of Gray,” based mostly on a best-selling collection of romance novels, debuted at $46.8 million in america.

Related: Possible pick for Treasury secretary makes his film debut

Mnuchin is listed as a producer or government producer on 34 movies lately, together with final summer season’s “Suicide Squad,” which introduced in $786 million worldwide.

He additionally produced “The Lego Ninjago Film,” one other Lego franchise spinoff that may hit screens this fall.

Mnuchin is extensively anticipated to be serving as Treasury secretary by then.

Following a 53-46 vote final Friday to interrupt a Democratic filibuster, Mnuchin is scheduled for a final vote before the full Senate at 7 p.m. Monday.

–CNNMoney’s Frank Pallotta and CNN’s Ashley Killough contributed to this story.

CNNMoney (New York)