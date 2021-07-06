World
Legal complaint for lead pollution caused by Notre-Dame fire – Times of India
PARIS: Parisian authorities have been accused in a legal complaint of not having preserved the health of people living nearby Our Lady cathedral due to lead pollution from a devastating fire two years ago.
Local families as well as the Parisian branch of the CGT union and anti-pollution association Henri Pézerat, have filed a complaint alleging that city and public health authorities have put lives at risk.
“Despite the scale of the fire and the knowledge of the risks of pollution and contamination … no special precautions were taken by the authorities concerned for more than three months after the fire”, according to a copy of the complaint seen by AFP.
He says 400 tons of lead from the roof of the Gothic masterpiece melted or dispersed in the form of microparticles above the French capital during the fire of April 15, 2019.
“Children (in nurseries and schools), neighbors and workers have clearly been exposed to the risk of lead pollution,” adds the complaint. “These facts constitute the crime of endangering the life of others.”
The square in front of the cathedral, which is under reconstruction, was again closed to the public in May this year after tests revealed high concentrations of toxic lead particles.
Several months after the fire, city officials ordered a deep clean of schools in the area, while children and pregnant women were asked to undergo blood tests.
The complaint says the city, led by socialist mayor and presidential candidate Anne Hidalgo, withheld information from school principals and failed to act quickly.
It also targets the police, the Ministry of Culture and regional health authorities.
As the spire of Notre-Dame collapsed and much of the roof was destroyed, the efforts of firefighters enabled the large medieval building to survive the blaze.
But the advance risks delaying the work of cleaning up the debris and the launch of the effort to restore the monument, which President Emmanuel Macron wants to open to visitors in time for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.
Investigators have yet to determine the cause of the fire, but said an accident, likely caused by a short circuit or a discarded cigarette butt, remains the most likely explanation.
