Left-wing party opposed to mining project wins Greenland vote

Inuit leader Ataqatigiit says the Kvanefjeld mining complex “will not happen” after a historic electoral victory.

Greenland’s left-wing Inuit Ataqatigiit party pledged opposition to a major rare earth mining project on Wednesday after winning a parliamentary election for just the second time in more than four decades.

His comfortable victory cast doubt on the Kvanefjeld mining complex in the southern arctic island and sent a strong signal to international mining companies seeking to exploit Greenland’s vast untapped mineral resources.

Inuit Ataqatigiit (IA) won 37% of the vote in Tuesday’s snap election, down from 26% in the last election, overtaking the ruling Social Democratic Party Siumut, which won 29% of the vote, official results show .

The pro-mining Siumut party has been in power most of the time since Greenland gained internal power from Denmark in 1979.

While not categorically opposed to mining, AI is heavily focused on the environment. He campaigned to stop the Kvanefjeld project, which contains uranium in addition to rare earths, including neodymium – which is used in wind turbines, electric vehicles and fighter jets.

“People have spoken,” AI chief Mute Egede, 34, told DR television when asked about Kvanefjeld. “It will not happen.”

Mikaa Mered, Senior Lecturer in Arctic Affairs at HEC Business School in Paris, said of the result: “This will undoubtedly hamper mining development in Greenland.”

While most Greenlanders see mining as an important path to independence, the Kvanefjeld mine has been a point of contention for years, sowing deep divisions within government and the population over environmental concerns.

“It’s not that Greenlanders don’t want mining, but they don’t want dirty mining,” Mered said, referring to the uranium and rare earth projects. “Greenlanders send a strong message: for them, it is not worth sacrificing the environment to achieve independence and economic development.”

Challenges ahead

The island of 56,000 inhabitants, which former US President Donald Trump offered to buy in 2019, is part of the Kingdom of Denmark but has considerable autonomy.

Egede, who was natural resources minister in a coalition government from 2016 to 2018, will be the first to try to form a new government. A potential government ally could be Naleraq, a pro-independence party that also opposes the Kvanefjeld project.

Support from Prime Minister Kim Kielsen and his ruling Siumut party helped licensee Greenland Minerals secure preliminary approval for the project last year, paving the way for a public hearing.

The Australian company has already spent more than $ 100 million to prepare the mine and has a proven track record in processing technology thanks to its Chinese partner Shenghe Resources.

Greenland Minerals chief executive John Mair said the public hearing “lacked due process” because of the early elections.

“This unfortunately created a vacuum which was filled with a wave of disinformation,” he told Reuters on Wednesday.

He declined to comment on the election result until a new government was formed.

“The challenge for AI will be to explain to the world that Greenland is still open for business and still an attractive mining jurisdiction,” said Dwayne Menezes, head of the London-based Polar Research and Policy Initiative think tank.