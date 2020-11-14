Lee Hyo-jae, champion of women’s rights in South Korea, dies at 95

Lee Hyo-jae was born on November 4, 1924 in Masan, a district of Changwon in Gyeongsang province, during the Japanese occupation of Korea. Her father, Lee Yak-shin, was a Presbyterian pastor and church leader, and her mother, Lee Oak-kyung, founded and ran an orphanage.

When she was young, her parents took her to Seoul for an arranged marriage but Ms Lee ran away, believing it would interfere with her ambitions, Mr Rowe said. She never married.

A few years later, his father met Jobe Couch, an American serviceman attached to the United States Embassy in Korea. Mr Couch, who was married but had no children, was impressed by Ms Lee’s younger sister, Hyo-suk, and offered to bring her back with him to the United States for a college education. However, the sister refused to leave without Ms. Lee, so he brought them both in 1945.

It was not easy. Mr Couch had to seek help from Alabama congressman Carl Elliott to secure visas and he had to lobby the University of Alabama to accept the sisters on full scholarships even if they didn’t speak English.

Ms. Lee received a BA in Alabama and an MA in Sociology from Columbia University before returning to South Korea in 1957.

She founded Ewha’s sociology department the following year. She began teaching the school’s first women’s studies course in 1977, which led to the development of the first women’s graduate program in South Korea.

“She was the most distinguished woman leader at that time,” Jung Byung-joon, professor of history at Ewha, said in an email, and she became an advocate for human rights and democratization. “It was a very difficult and dangerous choice for her to join the anti-regime movement.”