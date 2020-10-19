LeBron, Serena and different Nike stars champion ‘Equality’

Nike says it is time to get up for equality in a brand new advert marketing campaign.

The corporate on Sunday launched a star-studded brief movie titled “Equality” to mark Black Historical past Month.

The advert options Nike-sponsored athletes LeBron James, Serena Williams, Kevin Durant, Gabby Douglas, amongst others, “amplifying their voices in an effort to uplift, open eyes and convey the constructive values that sport can symbolize into wider focus,” the corporate stated.

Actor Michael B. Jordan voices the movie, and singer Alicia Keys performs a rendition of Sam Cooke’s “A Change is Gonna Come.”

“Is that this the land historical past promised?” Jordan says. “Right here, inside these traces, on this concrete court docket, this patch of turf, right here, you are outlined by your actions — not your seems to be or beliefs.”

Nike will function adverts from the marketing campaign on social media, billboards and posters all through cities in the USA and Canada. It can additionally promote “Equality” branded T-shirts and sneakers as a part of its annual Black Historical past Month assortment.

Attire from the marketing campaign can be worn by Nike athletes throughout NBA All-Star weekend.

Nike stated it’s donating $5 million this yr to organizations like MENTOR and PeacePlayers, which it says “advance equality in communities” throughout the nation.

Nike’s new marketing campaign comes one week after quite a few firms launched adverts about inclusion and acceptance throughout the Tremendous Bowl.

Budweiser, 84 Lumber, Coca-Cola (COKE), Airbnb, Kia and Tiffany (TIF) have been among the many manufacturers that options messages about immigration, equality and environmentalism.

— CNNMoney’s Ahiza Garcia contributed to this story.

CNNMoney (New York)