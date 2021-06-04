Lebanon urges UN to find alternative funding for Hariri tribunal

The tribunal charged with prosecuting the perpetrators of the 2005 murder of the former Lebanese prime minister could close due to lack of funding.

Lebanon urged the UN Secretary General in a letter to urgently explore ways to fund the Special Tribunal for Lebanon (STL), tasked with investigating the 2005 assassination of the former prime minister Lebanese Rafik Hariri, in light of the funding difficulties.

“The Lebanese government would be grateful to Your Excellency for having explored as a matter of urgency different and alternative means of financing the Tribunal with the Security Council and the Member States”, declared Friday Hassan Diab, the acting Prime Minister of the country.

An exclusive Reuters news agency report last week found that the UN tribunal, established by a UN Security Council resolution in 2007, was strapped for funds amid the economic crisis and politics in Lebanon, threatening plans for future trials.

The tribunal, which is funded 51 percent by voluntary contributions and 49 percent by the Lebanese government, could close after July if the funding gap is not addressed.

The Hague-based court last year convicted Salim Jamil Ayyash, a former member of the Shiite Hezbollah movement, in absentia of the bombing that killed veteran Sunni politician Hariri and 21 others. This decision is being appealed.

A second case was due to start on June 16, prosecuting Ayyash for another assassination and further attacks on Lebanese politicians between 2004 and 2005.

But on Thursday, court judges overturned the retrial over expectations of a shutdown.

Lebanon is in the grip of a deep financial crisis which threatens its stability.

The crisis, which erupted in late 2019, has cut jobs, placed more than half of the population below the poverty line and eroded around 90% of the currency’s value.

Rafik Hariri’s son Saad Hariri is now the Prime Minister designate of Lebanon, but he failed to agree on a cabinet with President Michel Aoun, leaving the country in a state of political paralysis since then. Last year.

“While reaffirming our unwavering commitment to the STL, we firmly believe that these financial difficulties should not hamper the completion of its work to the end,” said Diab.