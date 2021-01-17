Lebanon signs with Pfizer for 2.1 million doses of vaccine

BEIRUT (AP) – Lebanon on Sunday finalized an agreement with Pfizer for 2.1 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine amid a spike in infections that overwhelmed the country’s health system.

The doses are due to arrive in Lebanon in early February, according to the Lebanese Ministry of Health.

The government statement says Pfizer’s vaccines will be supplemented by an additional 2.7 million doses from the UN-led program to deliver to countries in need. He gave no date for the expected arrival of those doses, but said the deal was signed in October.

A lawmaker earlier told The Associated Press that the Pfizer deal being negotiated was $ 18 a dose, a price that takes into account Lebanon’s economic problems, and is expected to cover 20% of the population for free.

Two million additional doses are being negotiated in coordination with the Lebanese private sector and other international pharmaceutical companies that have developed the vaccines, the ministry said. He named Oxford-Astrazeneca and Sinopharm in China as international sources.

Lebanon, a country of more than 6 million people, including at least 1 million refugees, has seen a massive increase in infections since the Christmas and New Year holidays. The surge has overwhelmed hospitals and the healthcare system. health.

During the holiday season, restrictions in place for months to combat the virus were relaxed to encourage spending by some 80,000 expats who returned home to celebrate. The pandemic hit Lebanon at a time when it was already grappling with a crippling economic and financial crisis. The combination caused the country’s currency to plummet, with banks imposing informal controls on withdrawals and businesses closing across the country.

As infections rose and intensive care beds filled up, authorities imposed the strictest lockdown yet from last Thursday, hoping that restrictions in place until February 1 could help contain the rise .

In recent weeks, between 4,000 and 5,000 infections have been recorded per day and an increase in the number of deaths per day, up from numbers which hovered around 1,000 since November.

In the first 11 days of January alone, the Lebanese Red Cross said it had transported more than 1,200 COVID-19 patients to hospitals.

Lebanon has so far recorded 249,158 infections and some 1,866 deaths.

Many have expressed concern that the measures have come too late – many hospitals have already reached maximum capacity for coronavirus patients, some are running out of beds, oxygen tanks and ventilators while others have stopped elective surgeries.

There are already calls to extend the lockdown beyond Valentine’s Day on February 14 – another widely celebrated holiday in Lebanon.

Following bureaucratic delays, the country is now placing hopes in vaccines. Parliament on Friday approved the law authorizing the signing of the final agreement with Pfizer, offering guarantees to pharmaceutical companies for the emergency deployment of the vaccine. Lebanon has at least 12 refrigerators to store the vaccine.