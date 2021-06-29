Lebanon raises fuel prices by more than a third as consumers collapse

The Lebanese Energy Ministry dealt a serious blow to the already beleaguered portfolios of the country’s struggling consumers on Tuesday by raising fuel prices by more than 35%.

The move was widely expected after the government effectively cut fuel subsidies last week as it struggles to cope with soaring global commodity prices and a deepening economic and financial crisis.

The Energy Ministry said the average price of 20 liters (about 5.5 gallons) of 95-octane gasoline rose 35% to 61,100 Lebanese pounds ($ 4 at the exchange rates of parallel market), while diesel prices rose 38% to $ 2.7.

The price hikes will put even more pressure on Lebanese consumers both at the pump and elsewhere, as fuel price inflation fuels the economy at large, sparking price spikes for other goods and services. .

Experts have warned that cutting subsidies is risky as Lebanese households grapple with decimated purchasing power and growing poverty.

The country’s currency, the lira, has lost around 90% of its value in the parallel market since October 2019, when political sclerosis protests and economic hardship first swept the country.

The World Bank warned earlier this month that Lebanon’s economic crisis could be classified as one of the three worst the world has seen in the past 150 years.

The country’s gross domestic product (GDP) – which measures the total production of goods and services – has grown from nearly $ 55 billion in 2018 to around $ 33 billion last year, with declining GDP per capita about 40% free.

Frustration with the deterioration in living standards continues to generate protests. An ongoing political stalemate prevented the formation of a government for months, and those in power have repeatedly failed to put in place a credible financial reform plan needed to unlock billions of dollars in desperately needed international aid.

Long lines formed at gas stations and scuffles – including shootings – broke out as people tried to stock up on fuel ahead of expected price hikes.

The United Nations has warned that removing subsidies could cause a “social catastrophe,” given the lack of government services and financial assistance to help struggling households.

The country is also experiencing drug shortages and can barely keep the lights on.