Lebanon: public water network on the brink of collapse, warns UNICEF

Most water pumping will gradually cease over the next four to six weeks, the agency estimated, due to the escalating economic crisis and shortages of funding and supplies, such as chlorine and spare parts.

‘In a hurry to destruction’

A collapse could cause water prices to rise 200% per month as families rush to find alternative or private providers.

“The water sector is wiped out by the current economic crisis in Lebanon, unable to function due to dollarized maintenance costs, water losses caused by unbilled water, parallel collapse of the network electric power and the threat of increased fuel costs. , ” noted Yukie Mokuo, Unicef Representative in the country.

“A loss of access to public water supply could force households to make extremely difficult decisions about their basic water, sanitation and hygiene needs” she added.

High levels of vulnerability

A UNICEF assessment based on data from Lebanon’s four major utility companies found that more than 70 percent of people now live with “highly critical” and “critical” levels of vulnerability.

Nearly 1.7 million people have access to only 35 liters per day, against a national average of 165 liters before 2020, a drop of almost 80%.

Additionally, water utility providers can no longer afford essential spare parts, while the price of bottled water has doubled in the past year.

“At the height of the summer months, with COVID-19[female[feminine cases start to rise again due to the Delta variant, Lebanon’s valuable public water supply system is on life support and could collapse at any time ”, Mrs. Mokuo said.

Urgent action needed

UNICEF needs $ 40 million per year to ensure the minimum levels of fuel, chlorine, spares and maintenance needed to keep critical systems operational.

Ms Mokuo stressed the need for urgent action as facilities such as schools and hospitals will not be able to function and millions of people will be forced to resort to dangerous and expensive water sources.

“The immediate negative effect would be on public health”, she said. “Hygiene would be compromised and Lebanon would experience an increase in disease. Women and adolescent girls would face particular challenges in terms of personal hygiene, protection and dignity without access to safe sanitation.

UNICEF is working with public water providers to reach the most vulnerable children and women in Lebanon, and has supported the delivery of clean water to communities during the pandemic.

“We will remain steadfast in our support to communities as resources permit, but this alarming situation requires immediate and sustained funding,” Ms. Mokuo said.

“UNICEF stands ready to support, especially as the global pandemic evolves, to ensure that the most basic right to safe drinking water is respected for children and families at this critical time for Lebanon. ”

Generalized crisis

According to World Bank figures last month, Lebanon is going through one of the three worst financial and political crises in the world since the middle of the 19th century. Its currency has lost more than 90% of its value since the end of 2019 and its GDP has fallen by around 40% since 2018.

Last week, the United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Joanna Wronecka, expressed deep regret on the inability of the Lebanese leadership to reach an agreement on the formation of a new government, adding that it was urgent to address the many challenges of the country.

She called for swift action to ensure the appointment of a new prime minister, in accordance with constitutional requirements, and the formation of a government capable of undertaking the reforms necessary to put Lebanon on the path to recovery ahead of elections. free and fair next year.