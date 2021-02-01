Lebanon increases the price of bread amid worsening economic crisis

BEIRUT (AP) – The Lebanese provisional government on Monday raised the price of subsidized bread and flour for the fourth time in less than a year amid a crippling economic crisis.

Lebanon was grappling with the worst economic crisis in its history even before the public health crisis caused by the pandemic. The government defaulted on its external debt last year amid rising public debt, declining revenues and currencies.

Banks closed for two weeks and limited transfers and withdrawals as nationwide protests spread and the local currency plummeted. Tied to the dollar for almost 30 years, the Lebanese pound has lost 80% of its value as the black market thrives.

Unemployment has worsened, inflation has skyrocketed and almost half of the population now lives below the poverty line. Repeated lockdowns and restrictions due to the surge in coronavirus cases have added to the difficulties.

As a sign of the worsening crisis, the government in June raised the price of flatbread, a staple in Lebanon, by more than 30% for the first time in a decade. It has since raised the price twice before Monday.

Economy Minister Raoul Nehme said on Monday that the price of a bag of flatbread would be revised if the local currency gained strength against the dollar or if the price of wheat in the world fell.

So far, Nehme has said a small bag of flatbread will sell for 1,750 Lebanese pounds (20 cents at the black market rate), up from 1,250 pounds (14 cents). The weight of the bag would increase by 50 grams (1.7 ounces).

The owner of a well-known national bakery, Assaad Bou Habib, has said he expects prices to rise again as soon as the government’s foreign exchange reserves decline. He said his business, Wooden Bakery, survives only because of the franchises it has elsewhere in the region.

“If we did not have branches abroad, our situation in Lebanon would have been catastrophic,” Bou Habib said.

Bou Habib’s bakery, which also sells other baked goods, mainly sells basic bread as consumers struggle economically. He said he had already had to dip into his company’s reserves and stopped making a profit.

To make matters worse, ingredients essential for baking, such as sugar and yeast, are also scarce, Bou Habib said.

“It’s a danger for every bakery,” he says.