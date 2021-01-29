Lebanon: how to build back better after a political and economic crisis

A man and a woman in front of the port of Beirut, Lebanon, after the explosion. Courtesy: UN Women Arab States / Dar Al Mussawir

UNITED NATIONS, January 29 (IPS) – Lebanon must “protect and preserve” the skills, knowledge and experience of its people in order to advance the country’s development, according to Christophe Abi-Nassif, Lebanon program director for the Middle Eastern Institute (MEI).

“Protecting and preserving all that remains of Lebanon’s human capital should be the main concern of policymaking at the moment,” Abi-Nassif told IPS. “We are currently in firefighting mode and when you are a firefighter you prioritize saving human lives.”

He spoke to IPS following a panel on integrated COVID-19 recovery policies for the country, hosted by the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (DESA).

During the panel, experts addressed a range of issues regarding partnerships between the country’s private and public sectors, the health sector and its response to COVID-19, the impact on children and the challenges facing them. Syrian refugees.

The panel took place on Wednesday, January 27, as the country was involved in massive demonstrations in response to COVID-19 restrictions and the worst economic crisis in its history.

“What is the point of any other political priority when your people are impoverished, die at the gates of the hospital or emigrate?” Abi-Nassif added. “Any serious effort would involve immediately providing financial, logistical and mental health support to families living below the poverty line, as extreme poverty breeds unrest and chaos.”

Lebanon is at the intersection of one crisis after another: the COVID-19 pandemic, the August 2020 explosion – which left an estimated 200,000 people homeless or living in homes without windows or doors – and a extremely high poverty rate. The World Bank estimates the poverty rate in the country could reach 45 percent, with an extreme poverty rate close to 22 percent, and a projected decline of 19.2 percent in GDP.

This dire situation affects each group of marginalized people differently: from children to refugees.

Yukie Mokuo, a representative of the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF), highlighted a huge lack of social protection in the country.

“This is a truly unprecedented crisis for children,” she said, citing the country’s poverty rate. “About 1.2 million children have an impact on their access to education, and child labor has increased, including early marriages.”

Dr. Rita Rehayem, a representative of the National Committee for Sustainable Development, shared the different challenges that civil society organizations face in the current round of crises. As the number of vulnerable populations increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, the cost of running their work has also increased, she said. And it started to add up – and affected their work.

“Additional budget was needed to purchase PPE, to protect staff and volunteers, but also beneficiaries. Many supplementary budgets have been allocated for this purpose, and development projects have unfortunately been put on hold, “she said.” Although we in Lebanon are in desperate need of development projects, the budget or the funds have really been allocated to humanitarian aid.

While the Lebanese population is affected by these various crises, the Syrian refugee population in the country is also suffering greatly, according to Karolina Lindholm, deputy representative of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Lebanon, during the panel.

The Syrian refugee community in Lebanon – more than half of whom are under the age of 18 – faces a number of challenges under the current circumstances: difficulty in purchasing food due to lack of money, inability to pay for the rent, loss of livelihoods and jobs, reduced access to health care due to lack of money and increased morbidity rate among refugees.

A mental health crisis in the community has also led to an increase in suicide cases, Lindholm added, citing cases of self-immolation among refugees.

“The erosion of resilience is very, very striking,” Lindholm said.

Abi-Nassif expressed concern that in addition to these challenges, the refugee community could be subject to further discrimination.

“As more and more people compete for less resources such as food or vaccines, one thing that concerns me is an increase in far-right rhetoric and violence against refugees,” he said. he told IPS.

With protesters in the streets protesting the current economic and political crises, Abi-Nassif says to be cautious against conspiracy theories that are often plotted against protesters.

“In Lebanon, even misery and tragedy are politicized. The idea that people take to the streets to express grievances is foreign to the political class, ”he said. “In the eyes of the latter, it is still a question of conspiracy and foreign interference. Although this possibility can sometimes present itself in certain places, it cannot hold everywhere all the time. “