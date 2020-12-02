Lebanon: former army chief, intelligence chiefs accused of corruption

Beirut, Lebanon – A Lebanese judge has filed corruption charges against eight former high-ranking security officers, including a former army chief and former senior military intelligence officials, said two court sources familiar with the matter.

The officers were formally charged with “committing the crime of illicit enrichment and exploiting their official positions to accumulate fortunes and huge sums, using their influence and accepting bribes”, l ‘one of the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized. talk to the media, Al Jazeera told Al Jazeera on Wednesday.

They were also accused of “bringing officers into the Lebanese army in exchange for large sums of money and providing services to influential people in exchange for personal benefits,” the source said.

Those charged include the former commander of the armed forces, General Jean Kahwaji, who held his post from 2008 to 2017, and former intelligence chiefs Edmond Fadl and Camille Daher, who were in office from 2008 to 2016 and 2016. to 2017, respectively.

The high-level charges against a former army commander and heads of intelligence services are unprecedented in Lebanon, where corruption is notoriously widespread but accountability elusive.

The other five charged are the former head of Kahwaji’s office Mohammad Jaafar al-Husseini, the former head of intelligence for the army in Beirut, George Khamis, the former head of intelligence for the army in northern Lebanon. , Amer al-Hosn, retired Brigadier General Abdel-Rahman Shhaytli and a former Lebanese General Security Agency officer Ahmad al-Jamal.

A spokesperson for the Lebanese army declined to comment. A spokesperson for General Security said they had no information to provide. Al Jazeera could not reach the eight defendants.

Tried in civil courts

The charges are based on preliminary investigations by the Lebanese prosecution, who have decided they have enough evidence to lay charges publicly, the second judicial source told Al Jazeera.

The prosecution relied, among other things, on information provided by politicians, written and visual reports in the media and other information on “the great fortunes that the accused made during their mandate”.

Beirut judge Ziad Abu Haidar laid the charges and transferred the case to Beirut investigating judge Charbel Abu Samra, who was responsible for setting a date for the questioning of the former officers.

Under the Lebanese law on illicit enrichment, former security agents would be examined and tried by civilian courts, rather than by the military court which is the usual channel for cases involving the security forces, the second said. source.

The case against seven former senior army officers is potentially a blow to the image of the Lebanese army, which is locally considered to be one of the few state institutions that is not invaded by fraud.

The military is largely funded by the United States and other Western countries, and Kahwaji himself has received training in the United States, United Kingdom, Italy, and Sweden.

The charges also raise the issue of malpractice in the country’s security institutions at a time when many are calling for security chiefs and other senior officials to be held responsible for an explosion at the port of Beirut in August that killed 200 people, injured more than 6,500 and destroyed large parts of the capital.

Forensic investigator Fadi Sawan, the lead investigator in this case, did not file a complaint against the security chiefs despite being aware of the presence of highly explosive material in the port for many years, but failed to remove them.

Sawan arrested 25 and charged 33 low- and mid-level administrative and security officials – many simply for their knowledge of the presence of the equipment.

The army is directly concerned with the disposal of explosives.

Kahwaji was the commander of the armed forces from the time the equipment entered the port in late 2013 until it was replaced in 2017, but he was not interviewed by Sawan.

The first forensic source said Sawan previously attempted to bring Kahwaji in for questioning, but the former army chief was on the move at the time.