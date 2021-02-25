Lebanon: a lion’s den for journalism

BEIRUT, Lebanon, February 25 (IPS) – Our deadliest nightmare is back: Political assassinations in Lebanon are back with the gruesome murder of Luqman Slim, a vocal critic of Hezbollah. Slim’s assassination is the first murder of a high profile activist and outspoken journalist in years. What do the political assassinations in Lebanon tell us about the history of this country?

People are often confused by Lebanon’s complex system of government. This small country has always been subject to sectarian tensions, where different sects historically competed for power. These old tensions have had dire consequences and dragged the country into 15 years of bloody civil war. In 1989, the Taif accord ended the war and ensured that this cake, Lebanon, was evenly distributed among the different sects. Everyone should have a piece of the pie. This fragile system of power sharing has led to a fragile peace and left Lebanon a victim of political, social and economic paralysis.

State of freedom of expression in Lebanon

Freedom of speech has the lion’s share of the difficulties in Lebanon. Reporting on matters of public interest, including government policies and legislation, and providing impartial information to the public, has subjected journalists to intimidation, harassment and violence. On the Lebanese scene, the space for freedom of expression and independent media is shrinking. Attacks against journalists and those who try to form opinions are rarely investigated and offenders are rarely brought to justice. Arbitrary detentions, kidnappings, ill-treatment and other forms of terrorism force journalists to withdraw in the absence of effective training on security, laws and judicial measures.

Why are Lebanese journalists in danger?

Samir Skayni, a Lebanese journalist author of the “Once Upon a Sunday” books, describes the many aspects of the Lebanese civil war and its consequences, highlighted in comments exclusive to IPS, the reasons why Lebanese journalists are threatened: “Journalists are in danger in Lebanon given the areas of their interventions, that is to say the sensitive issues they address. Journalists are filling the void caused by the reluctance of the security and judicial forces to act. In addition, upon criticism, any case will certainly affect the parties due to the network of client relationships and the overlapping interests of the parties within state sectors. Journalists are also at risk because of the judiciary’s affiliation with political parties, these threats wreak havoc and enter the realm of profit without being deterred. Skayni also defined political assassination by stating: “In principle, political assassinations are rejected. An assassination aims to eliminate an adversary or an enemy. Often, in the Lebanese case, the “opponent” is generally not armed. The victim usually opposes the authorities in power. In these cases, assassinations are not acceptable. Yet the concept of assassinations is seen as an act of resistance, if the opponent is armed and inflicts suffering on groups and communities. “

Weak laws and absent union

Today, the existing press union led by Aouni Al-Kaaki represents nothing other than the interest of the political elites. All the claims of journalists and media workers do indeed fall on deaf ears. No serious steps have been taken to improve the state of the press, especially at a time when press freedom in Lebanon is “partially free” according to Freedom House. Faced with all the assaults, the union was only an idle spectator.

Speaking to IPS, Lebanese civilian activist and member of the Lihaqqi group, Pierre Khoury, said: “It feels like the Big Brother is watching us. We have reached unprecedented and alarming levels of repression. He added: “The National Audiovisual Council in Lebanon is totally biased. A few days ago, all the heads of television channels were summoned to appear before the Council following the episode of journalist Dima Sadek which dealt with the assassination of Louqman Slim. Asked about potential solutions, Khoury revealed, “The solution is to remove the Ministry of Information. The law does not provide the essential protection journalists need, but rather transfers any “disturbing” opinion to trial through the Publications Law. Laws restrict freedom of expression. “

Chrystine Mhanna, communications and advocacy officer at the Lebanese Center for Human Rights (CLDH), told IPS that current laws are insufficient. Mhanna said: “The laws are not enough, otherwise we would have seen responsibility for assassinations or unlawful prosecutions. Alternatives could include independent investigations into freedom of expression cases, compliance with human rights treaties, clear policies on freedom of expression through digital platforms and ensuring that subpoenas and proceedings are legal when a person is called upon to investigate. Mhanna added, “In a democratic country, free speech laws should limit hate speech, harm, slander and defamation only when there is actual harm, and not when the opposing opinion does not. ‘not appease authority’.

Silent voices, stolen justice

The media are a traditional agent of social change; he obtains the power to influence people and to shape opinions and attitudes. The media are a factor contributing to values ​​and beliefs and when the media are controlled, public opinion’s access to information and facts is limited. Therefore, democracy and social justice are doomed to failure. Lebanon is no longer seen as a bastion of freedoms in this region filled with censorship and oppression, the country has joined with neighboring states in exercising oppression, crushing protests with violence. The right of journalists to perform their work in a safe environment, free from many forms of harassment, attacks and even death is a matter of great importance. Today more than ever, we ask ourselves: when will this nation finally celebrate justice?

