Lebanese workers organize general strike amid escalating crises

BEIRUT (AP) – Shops, government offices, businesses and banks closed in Lebanon on Thursday, as part of a general strike to protest deteriorating economic conditions and press for a government deal with worsening seizures.

The strike, which was accompanied by several roadblocks erected around Beirut and other cities, was ironically supported by the same political parties accused of the standoff over forming a government. This drew criticism from many activists and commentators, who questioned why those who were behind the economic and financial crisis were themselves on strike.

Lebanon has not had a fully functioning government since August. Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri, appointed to the post in October, has failed to win the presidency’s backing over his ministerial choices – and the two sides have been grappling with who would have the most say in the debate. government formation. The World Bank has described Lebanon’s financial and economic crisis as one of the worst in the world for 150 years.

The crisis, which has been brewing since 2019, has reached new heights in recent weeks. Fuel was scarce, power outages were on the rise, and drugs, mostly imported, were gone. Hospitals have closed their labs to outpatients and prices have skyrocketed as the local currency, pegged to the dollar for 30 years, has plummeted. On the black market, it sells for almost 10 times its official price.

Protesters blocked the Beirut Airport highway with garbage cans, setting them on fire and causing large clouds of black smoke to hang over the highway. Banks and government offices were closed and several shops in central Beirut were also closed.

Critics have ridiculed the ruling elite’s attempt to rally to the strike. A Twitter hashtag called “regime revolts” was all the rage Thursday. Memes were posted using images of popular anti-government protests in 2019, replacing the faces of protesters arrested or dragged by security forces with images of prominent politicians.

In the midst of the crisis, politicians did not seem in a rush to form a government that would have to make important and unpopular decisions on reform and austerity.

On Wednesday, a public war of words erupted between President Michel Aoun and the powerful speaker of parliament Nabih Berri, who offered to mediate the deadlock.

Berri questioned the president’s role in delaying Cabinet formation – suggesting that he and his Christian party, led by his son-in-law, were looking for enough seats in government to block decisions. Aoun responded by denying the charges and accusing Berri of siding with the prime minister designate.

“The system goes on strike against itself as its pillars compete for powers that no longer exist to prove to us who can contribute to our bankruptcy more than the other,” tweeted Samy Gemayel, leader of the Kataeb party. He resigned from parliament last year for corruption and a massive explosion in Beirut. The three leaders “do not live on the same planet as us,” he added.