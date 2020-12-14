Lebanese woman undergoes 3 years of forced labor for her contacts in Israel

The week

Jerry Falwell Jr. resigned as president of Liberty University in August after a series of scandals involving sexual indiscretions and questionable use of college funds on friends and family, but Liberty's board is still Divided over partisan leadership Falwell led the private Evangelical Christian School founded by His father, Jerry Falwell Sr., is particularly controversial, Politico reports, is whether Liberty should continue to fund the Falkirk Center, a "group of reflection "a curator named after Falwell and GOP activist Charlie Kirk who" has produced no peer-reviewed academic work. and has little connection to study centers at other universities, " but ran "pro-Trump ads, hired Trump allies, including former adviser Sebastian Gorka and current Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis, to serve as fellows, and, these der n weeks, aggressively promoted [President] Trump's baseless allegations of voter fraud. "As a 501c (3) nonprofit, the University of Liberty is technically prohibited from supporting political candidates and spending money on political campaigns, of which at least $ 50,000 has been designated by the network as political ads, which promoted Trump and other Republican candidates by name, "Politico reports. And more generally, since endorsing Trump for president in 2016, Falwell has "pumped millions of the nonprofit religious institution's funds into Republican causes and efforts to promote the Trump administration, scrambling the boundaries between education and politics. "Last July, for example, the Falkirk Center held a two-day summit on Chinese politics at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, DC, with a crowd of GOP officials and allies of Trump but no Democratic speaker, Politico reports. Many evangelical groups have spent hundreds of thousands of dollars organizing events at the Trump Hotel in Washington, where "prominent evangelical ministers have been awarded VIP status," The New York Times reported in October. But Liberty University also has an academic mission and has scaled back its humanities programs even as it poured millions into GOP organizations. "The Falkirk Center, to me, represents everything that was wrong with Liberty when Jerry was there," Karen Swallow Prior, a Liberty professor for 21 years who left at the end of last school year, told Politico . "It's brazenly partisan." University spokesman Scott Lamb said donations to GOP organizations "are consistent with the mission and purpose of Liberty University as an evangelical Christian university" and have gone towards "non-partisan" activities such as voter registration.