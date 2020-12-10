Lebanese prime minister accused of negligence in Beirut explosion

BEIRUT, Lebanon – The Lebanese judge investigating the massive explosion in the port of Beirut has accused Acting Prime Minister Hassan Diab and three former ministers of negligence in the explosion that killed at least 200 peopletwo people briefed on the investigation said Thursday.

Investigating magistrate Fadi Sawan said the four men were suspect and plans to question them next week, a significant escalation in the state’s investigation that targets current and former officials who many feared were too powerful to be held accountable.

Mr Diab denied the allegations in a statement Thursday, saying “his hands are clean” and suggesting the judge does not have the power to indict a prime minister. A separate statement from Mr Diab’s media office accused the judge of violating the Constitution by bypassing parliament in his latest actions.

In the Lebanese judicial system, the special judge in charge of investigating the explosion first declares the suspects in the case, but does not officially announce the charges until after completing his entire investigation, a step which then opens the trial. The latest charges bring to 37 the number of suspects declared by the judge in connection with the explosion.