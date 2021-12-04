Lebanese PM announced appeal with MBS, Macron “a milestone”

Najib Mikati said the appeal with the Saudi Crown Prince and the French President “an important step” towards restoring relations with the Gulf.

Lebanese Minister of Information George Kordahi has resigned Friday to help end a diplomatic row with Saudi Arabia over comments he made in October criticizing Saudi Arabia’s role in the Yemen war. Riyadh has recalled its ambassador and banned imports from Lebanon for what he called “insulting” remarks.

The French president, who was in Saudi Arabia for talks with the Saudi crown prince as part of a tour of the Gulf, told reporters on Saturday that Riyadh has pledged to re-commit financially in the short term.

“So now we are going to work in a very concrete way to put this together between the two of us,” he said.

Macron said during the call with Mikati, he and MBS relayed “a clear message that Saudi Arabia and France want to fully engage.”

“We want to commit to supporting the Lebanese people and therefore do everything possible so that the trade and economic reopening can take place,” Macron told reporters in remarks before leaving the kingdom.

“We also want [Lebanese] government to be able to work in a normal way and therefore to meet as soon as possible, and to carry out useful reforms, ”he added.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman receives French President Emmanuel Macron in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia [Bandar Algaloud/Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court/Handout via Reuters]

The French president said France and Saudi Arabia will work together to provide essential humanitarian assistance to Lebanon, which is facing an economic crisis brought on by government failures and widespread corruption.

The Lebanese cabinet said in a statement on Facebook on Saturday that Mikati underscored his government’s commitment to reform.

“Milestone”

This marked another intervention by Macron in an attempt to help Lebanon, a nation that was once a French protectorate. It was also the first call between the Saudi crown prince and the Lebanese prime minister since Mikati took office in September.

Macron said he would call his Lebanese counterpart, Michel Aoun, upon his return to Paris.

Macron has led international efforts to resolve the political and economic crisis in Lebanon. But despite the fact that he has put a lot of his capital on the issue for over a year, he has so far failed to push the country’s quarrelsome politicians to carry out economic reforms that would unlock a vital foreign aid.

In October, Riyadh expelled the Lebanese envoy to the kingdom, recalled its ambassador to Beirut and banned Lebanese imports following remarks by Kordahi, an ally of the Hezbollah movement, which Riyadh considers a “terrorist” organization. The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain followed suit.

Kordahi said on Friday when he resigned that he was acting in his country’s best interests to help end the dispute. Iranian-backed Hezbollah is one of the most powerful actors in Lebanese politics.

Saudi Arabia and Iran have long battled for influence in the region, including in Lebanon, which is grappling with a deep economic crisis and in desperate need of financial support from regional and international donors.