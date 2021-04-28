Lebanese music composer missing in Saudi Arabia: reports

Local media said on Tuesday that the musician would be detained in Saudi Arabia, but no official confirmation yet.

A Lebanese music composer close to the presidential party is believed to be detained in Saudi Arabia for unknown reasons, according to local media confirmed by two sources close to him and a security source.

An official source said the Lebanese Foreign Ministry attempted to ask Saudi authorities for the whereabouts of Samir Sfeir, a well-known musician who sang about President Michel Aoun.

The Lebanese Foreign Ministry declined to comment. The Saudi government media office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Aoun political party MP Salim Aoun tweeted asking, “Where’s Samir Sfeir?” with a hashtag calling for his “freedom”.

Local media said on Tuesday that the musician would be jailed in Saudi Arabia, where he has a residence.

Sfeir faced a backlash among Saudis on social media earlier this year when he shared a photo of himself being shot with COVID-19 in Saudi Arabia.

The post angered some who accused him of benefiting from the kingdom’s services despite his past comments alluding to Saudi Arabia exporting “terrorism”, which the kingdom denies.