Lebanese leaders swap spades as country descends into crisis

BEIRUT (AP) – The Lebanese President and the Prime Minister-designate exchanged pikes on Wednesday, accusing each other of obstruction, neglect and insolence in a war or of comments that hampered for months the formation of a new government as the country sinks deeper into business crisis. .

The power struggle between Prime Minister designate Saad Hariri on one side and President Michel Aoun and his son-in-law Gebran Bassil on the other has escalated despite warnings from world leaders and economic experts on the situation disastrous economic situation in little Lebanon. focused towards. The World Bank said on Tuesday that the Lebanese crisis is one of the worst the world has known in the last 150 years.

Lebanon is ruled by a sectarian power-sharing deal, but as the crisis deepens, members of the ruling elite bicker over how to form a government that will have to make tough decisions.

Hariri, who was tasked by Aoun with forming a cabinet seven months ago, blames the president for the months delay, accusing him of insisting on having a veto in the next government.

Aoun, an ally of the powerful militant group Hezbollah, said Hariri had failed to shoulder his responsibilities in forming a government they could agree on. There is no legal way for the president to fire the prime minister designate, who is chosen for the post by a majority of lawmakers.

The divide has crippled the cash-strapped country, delaying urgent reforms. The economic crisis, which erupted in 2019, was made worse by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on Lebanon and a massive explosion in the port of Beirut last year that killed more than 200 people and degraded much of it. from the capital.

The crisis has plunged more than half of the population into poverty, lost more than 85% of its value to local currency and prompted banks to block their deposits through informal capital controls, eroding confidence in a once thriving banking sector.

A statement from Aoun’s office on Wednesday accused Hariri of attempting to usurp presidential powers and making “delusional proposals and insolent expressions”.

The story continues

“The fact that the Prime Minister-designate continually shies away from his responsibilities (…) constitutes a persistent violation of the constitution and of the national accord,” he added.

Hariri and his political group, the Party of the Future, responded by claiming that the presidency was “hostage to the personal ambitions” of Bassil, Aoun’s son-in-law, alluding to his alleged presidential aspirations.

The high-level mediation efforts of France and powerful local actors faded without breakthrough in the face of intransigence from rival parties in Lebanon.