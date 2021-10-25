Lebanese army: cases of violence in Beirut referred to the military prosecution

October 25 (Reuters) – The Lebanese military said on Monday that the investigation into the violence in Beirut last week has been completed and those detained have been referred to the general military prosecution, the military said in a statement. on its website.

Seven supporters of the Iranian-backed Lebanese Shiite group Hezbollah and its ally, the Amal movement, were killed on October 14 in the worst street violence in Beirut for more than a decade. (Report by Nayera Abdallah)