Leading is Serving – A Pacific Woman’s Perspective

SUVA, Fiji, March 01 (IPS) – An often cited indigenous reference in the Samoan language is, The path to mastery of service , literally translated, the path to leadership is through service for to be able to lead is to be ready to serve.

Since world leaders approved the plan for gender equality in Beijing in 1995, women leaders have dominated in many conversations and forums regarding the need to increase women’s leadership as a factor. essential for achieving gender equality.

Many of the views shared are aimed at facilitating opportunities for women, advancing women in male-dominated fields, especially in science, and achieving equality in decision-making. Women leaders have become a popular discourse in development, academia, politics, science and innovation; and organizations from all sectors recognize the importance of inclusiveness and equity in achieving sustainable development.

The Pacific 2020 review of the Beijing Platform for Action, 25 years after Beijing, underscored that Pacific states still have a long way to go to achieve balanced representation of women in national parliaments.

With the exception of the French territories where the equitable representation of women in their legislative assemblies is ensured by the French “ law on parity ”, the representation of women in the national parliaments of the region is terribly low and the temporary special measures (MST) are only used in a few. States.

At all levels and in all nations, gender power dynamics disadvantage women as decision-makers; and Pacific socio-cultural norms view men as the “natural” spokespersons of families, communities and governments. That said, the report also notes an increase in the participation of women at all levels of decision-making at the community level, in the civil service and in civil society organizations. This raises a number of difficult questions.

Leituala Kuiniselani Toelupe Tago-Elisara

Where is this taking us in a pandemic environment? COVID-19 has exacerbated existing and persistent inequalities in the Pacific, hampering what is already very slow to achieve gender equality.

The evidence is quite clear as to where these inequalities lie and the political dialogues and speak the sessions held in the region over the past two and a half decades have generated a plethora of recommendations on what governments and as a region can do.

So what’s the problem, we ask ourselves? It is the resources, the response, the lack of political will and commitment, and the list goes on, that women leaders and women engaged in the gender space know all too well.

So what can we do and what does it mean for women in leadership? The answer lies in our continued concerted efforts to have women at the table with an equal voice to speak on behalf of the 50% of our population.

We will continue to press for women leaders at the table to understand the lived experiences and needs of women, and that these translate into decision-making on the allocation and prioritization of resources. We need women who lead, knowing they have families and communities to care for after work and who appreciate the value of unpaid care work.

Most importantly, we need the same women leaders at the table to share these perspectives with their male counterparts, to bring about change that will transform societies and enable positive and inclusive change for gender equality at all levels. in society and in all places – urban, rural. and remotely.

Our unprecedented experience with COVID-19 has changed the way we live, the way we work and certainly the way we exercise leadership and provide service. It reminded us that with closed borders and travel restrictions, we must seek solutions within our own borders and within our own societies.

One of these solutions is for us to use and capitalize on the often untapped skills, knowledge and expertise of women, to generate solutions to our development challenges. The role of women, as we see in recovery efforts across the Pacific, is a testament to the service they continue to provide to our families and communities. This translates into the resilience of women and their important capacities to manage our communities and our societies in the face of multiple disasters and climatic events over the years, and through the multitude of cultural and customary obligations that we have all experienced and that we will continue to live.

It is a reflection of women’s knowledge of our ways of knowing and our ways of being in the Pacific, collected and passed on from generation to generation.

The impacts of COVID-19 are enormous and as a region and as a people it will take some time to navigate through these impacts towards full recovery. However, if there is one learning I take from this crisis, it is our ability to remain resilient and to continue to serve each other and our people, with our women holding the fort in all of our societies and communities. the Pacific Ocean, through their continuous service.

It is a manifestation and a living example of leadership through service, for to be able to lead is to be ready to serve, and to be able to serve is to be able to lead, and such is the spirit of the Pacific women at the head.

Leituala Kuiniselani Toelupe Tago-Elisara is Acting Regional Director of the Polynesia Pacific Community (SPC) Regional Office

Follow @IPSNewsUNBureau

Follow IPS New UN Bureau on Instagram