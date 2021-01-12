Leading human rights group calls Israel an apartheid state

JERUSALEM (AP) – A leading Israeli human rights group has started to describe Israel and its control over the Palestinian territories as a unique “apartheid” regime, using an explosive term that the country’s leaders and their supporters reject vehemently.

In a report released Tuesday, B’Tselem says that while Palestinians live under various forms of Israeli control in the occupied West Bank, have blocked Gaza, annexed East Jerusalem and in Israel itself, they have fewer rights than Jews throughout the area. between the Mediterranean. Sea and the Jordan.

“One of the key points of our analysis is that this is a unique geopolitical area ruled by a government,” said B’Tselem director Hagai El-Ad. “It’s not democracy plus occupation. It’s apartheid between river and sea.”

The fact that a respected Israeli organization adopts a term long considered taboo even by many critics of Israel indicates a broader shift in the debate as its half-century occupation of war-won land drags on. and that hopes for a two-state solution fade.

Peter Beinart, a prominent Judeo-American critic of Israel, caused a similar emotion last year when he spoke in favor of a single binational state with equal rights for Jews and Palestinians. B’Tselem takes no position on whether there should be one or two states.

Israel has long presented itself as a thriving democracy in which Palestinian citizens, who make up about 20% of its population of 9.2 million, have equal rights. Israel seized East Jerusalem, the West Bank and the Gaza Strip in the 1967 war – land that is home to nearly 5 million Palestinians and that Palestinians want for a future state.

Israel withdrew its troops and settlers from Gaza in 2005 but imposed a blockade after the militant Hamas group seized power there two years later. He considers the “disputed” territory of the West Bank whose fate should be determined in the peace talks. Israel annexed East Jerusalem in 1967 in an internationally unrecognized move and regards the entire city as its unified capital. Most Palestinians in East Jerusalem are Israeli “residents”, but not eligible voters.

The story continues

B’Tselem argues that by dividing the territories and using different means of control, Israel masks the underlying reality – that an estimated 7 million Jews and 7 million Palestinians live under a single system with extremely unequal rights.

“We are not saying that the degree of discrimination a Palestinian has to endure is the same whether one is a citizen of the State of Israel or one is under siege in Gaza,” El-Ad said. “The point is, there is not a single square inch between the river and the sea where a Palestinian and a Jew are equal.

The harshest critics of Israel have used the term “apartheid” for decades, referring to the system of white domination and racial segregation in South Africa that ended in 1994. The International Criminal Court defines apartheid as ” institutionalized regime of systematic oppression and domination by a racial group. “

“There is no country in the world clearer in its apartheid policy than Israel,” said Nabil Shaath, senior adviser to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. “It is a state based on racist decisions to confiscate land, evict indigenous peoples, demolish homes and establish settlements.”

In recent years, as Israel has further strengthened its rule over the West Bank, Israeli writers, disillusioned former generals and politicians opposed to his right-wing government have increasingly adopted the term.

But until now, B’Tselem, created in 1989, had only used it in specific contexts.

Israel categorically rejects the term, saying the restrictions it imposes on Gaza and the West Bank are temporary measures necessary for security. Most Palestinians in the West Bank live in areas ruled by the Palestinian Authority, but these areas are surrounded by Israeli checkpoints and Israeli soldiers can enter at any time. Israel has full control of 60% of the West Bank.

Itay Milner, a spokesperson for the Israeli Consulate General in New York, dismissed the B’Tselem report as “another tool for them to promote their political agenda,” which he said was based on an “ideological vision. deformed ”. He stressed that Arab citizens of Israel are represented throughout the government, including the diplomatic corps.

Eugene Kontorovich, director of international law at the Jerusalem-based Kohelet Policy Forum, argues that the fact that the Palestinians have their own government makes any discussion of apartheid “unworkable”, calling the B’Tselem report “terribly weak, dishonest and misleading”.

The Palestinian leadership accepted the territorial divisions present in the Oslo Accords in the 1990s, and the Palestinian Authority is recognized as a state by dozens of nations. This, Kontorovich says, is a far cry from the territories designated for black South Africans under apartheid – known as the Bantustans – to which many Palestinians compare areas ruled by the PA.

Rather, Kontorovich said the use of the word “apartheid” was intended to demonize Israel in a way that “resonates with racial sensitivities and debates in America and the West.”

Alon Pinkas, a former Israeli consul general in New York, rejects the term. “Occupation, yes. Apartheid, absolutely not.

But he admitted that critics of Israel who had refrained from using the term, or who had used it and been attacked, “will now conveniently say, ‘Hey, you know, the Israelis themselves say that. .

Rabbi Rick Jacobs, head of the Union for Reform Judaism, which estimates its reach at more than 1.5 million people in 850 congregations across North America, says the situation in the West Bank and Gaza is a “Moral scourge” and an “occupation”. but not apartheid.

“What goes along with saying that, to many in the international community, is that Israel therefore has no right to exist,” he said. “If the accusation is apartheid, it is not just a strong criticism, it is an existential criticism.”

El-Ad points to two recent developments that have changed B’Tselem’s thinking.

The first was a controversial law passed in 2018 that defines Israel as “the nation state of the Jewish people.” Critics say it demoted Israel’s Palestinian minority to second-class citizenship and formalized the widespread discrimination it has faced since Israel’s founding in 1948. Supporters say he simply recognized the character Jewish of Israel and that similar laws can be found in many Western countries.

The second was Israel’s announcement in 2019 of its intention to annex up to a third of the occupied West Bank, including all of its Jewish settlements, which are home to nearly 500,000 Israelis. Those plans were put on hold as part of a normalization deal reached with the United Arab Emirates last year, but Israel said the hiatus was only temporary.

B’Tselem and other rights groups say the borders between Israel and the West Bank are long gone – at least for Israeli settlers, who can freely travel both ways, while their Palestinian neighbors need permit to enter Israel.

There have been no substantive peace talks for over a decade. The occupation, which critics have long warned was unsustainable, has lasted 53 years.

“Fifty years and more is not enough to understand the continued Israeli control over the occupied territories?” El-Ad said. “We believe that people need to wake up to reality and stop talking in the future about something that has already happened.”