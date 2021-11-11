World
Leading Chinese Communist Party Members Pass Landmark Resolution – Times of India
BEIJING: Top Communist Party leaders closed a key meeting in Beijing by passing an important resolution on the party’s past, state media said on Thursday, which should cement the president Xi Jinpingin Chinese history books.
Xi, the undisputed leader of the world’s most populous nation, has been leading a crucial plenary session of the ruling party’s top figures in the Chinese capital since Monday.
Some 400 members of the powerful Central Committee adopted China’s resolution on “The Main Achievements and Historical Experience of the Party’s Centennial Struggle,” the third such resolution in 100 years of history.
Long report called for defending “the correct view of party history,” state news agency said Xinhua, adding that the party has “written the most magnificent epic in the history of the Chinese nation for thousands of years.”
“The Party Central Committee called on the whole party, the whole army and the people of all ethnic groups to unite more closely around the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping as the nucleus, to fully implement Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics, “the document read.
This year’s plenum paves the way for the party’s 20th congress next fall, in which Xi is widely expected to be given a third term, securing his position as China’s most powerful leader since. Mao Zedong.
Analysts say the resolution will help Xi strengthen his grip on power by setting his vision for China ahead of next year’s convention.
Xi’s tenure was marked by a sprawling anti-corruption crackdown, repressive policies in areas like Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong, and an increasingly assertive approach to foreign relations.
He also created a cult of leadership that stifled criticism, eliminated rivals, and presented his own political theory – dubbed “Xi Jinping Thought” – to students.
Xinhua this week described Xi as “undoubtedly the central figure in shaping the course of history.”
Like all secret meetings of top Chinese leaders, the four-day plenary was held behind closed doors.
The event is accompanied by a flurry of international diplomatic activity.
Beijing and Washington announced a surprise climate pact at the COP26 summit on Wednesday – unlike their recent sparring – and Xi and the US president Joe biden are expected to hold a videoconference in the near future.
However, Xi also warned on Thursday of a return to “cold war” divisions in the Asia-Pacific region during a speech on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific economic cooperation summit, with tensions over Taiwan continuing. .
“Attempts to draw ideological lines or form small circles on geopolitical grounds are doomed to failure,” he told a virtual business conference in thinly veiled comments aimed at states. United.
Beijing also struck this week during a visit by US lawmakers to Taiwan, an autonomous country, which China considers its territory.
