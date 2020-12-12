Leaders celebrate 5 years of the Paris climate pact, without the United States

PARIS (AP) – World leaders hold a virtual rally on Saturday to celebrate the 5th anniversary of the Paris climate agreement, which has set a goal of preventing global temperatures from rising above levels that could have consequences devastating for humanity.

The event, hosted by France, Britain, Italy, Chile and the United Nations, will see heads of state and government from more than 70 countries pledge to step up efforts to reduce emissions greenhouse gases that fuel global warming.

Experts say commitments made by the international community have already improved the long-term outlook for climate change, making worst-case scenarios less likely by the end of the century. But forest fires in the Amazon, Australia and America, flooding in Bangladesh and East Africa, and record high temperatures in the Arctic have highlighted the impact of a 1.2 degree Celsius rise. (2.2 Fahrenheit) since pre-industrial times on the planet.

The Paris agreement aims to cap global warming at well below 2C (3.6F), ideally no more than 1.5C (2.7F), by the end of the century.

Achieving this will require phasing out fossil fuels and better protecting the world’s forests, wetlands and oceans that are impregnated with carbon.

The United States, which left the Paris Agreement under President Donald Trump, will not attend the event at the federal level. But several US governors and business leaders, such as Apple CEO Tim Cook, will attend.

President-elect Joe Biden has pledged to join the pact and put the United States on track to reduce emissions to net zero by 2050.

