Lawyers call for ex-NC representative David Lewis not to receive jail time – Times of India

It is still unclear if Lewis faces a state campaign finance investigation. AP Photo

CHARLOTTE: A long North Carolina State lawmaker should not receive an active jail sentence for his guilty plea to charges involving his scheme to siphon campaign dollars from his ailing family farm, lawyers recommended to a federal judge this week .

Federal prosecutors have asked the U.S. district judge Max Cogburn condemn the former state official. David Lewis on probation when the Harnett County Republican learns of his punishment next week in a Charlotte courtroom. Lewis’s defense lawyers on Wednesday called for a sentence similar to probation, saying his wrongdoing was “an act of desperation rather than greed.”

The US attorney’s office in Charlotte already said last summer that it will not look for active time when Lewis’s plea deal comes out. He pleaded guilty in August to making false statements to a bank – a felony – and failing to file a federal income tax return for 2018. He resigned his seat in the House earlier that month .

The plea deal details how Lewis, a former chairman of the House Rules Committee, admitted to taking $ 65,000 from his campaign coffers in 2018 and placing it in a bank account he opened using a fictitious entity whose title resembled that of the State Republican Party. This money was then used by Lewis Farms and to pay the rent on his house.

Earlier in 2018, Lewis made around $ 300,000 in transfers from his campaign account to his bank account for his farm, according to court documents. These actions are not part of advocacy. Lewis, chief legislative author of Republican redistribution plans during the 2010s, paid off his campaign account and sent $ 65,000 in funds to the state’s Republican Party, as he had reported on fundraising reports from the state campaign.

While Lewis’ criminal conduct was both serious and willful, neither the defendant’s campaign nor any financial institution suffered any loss, he admitted his wrongdoing before an indictment was presented to a grand jury, and he accepted responsibility for his actions by pleading guilty and resigning “his seat in the House, prosecutors wrote Tuesday, recommending probation. United States Department of Justice The public integrity office was involved in the case.

Lewis’s lawyers have described their client as a man trying to save his fourth-generation family farm after damage from two hurricanes, while being diagnosed with thyroid cancer and seeing legislative responsibilities expand, in particular with the redistribution of disputes.

“To save the family farm from these confluent spirals, he made the worst decision of his life: he temporarily diverted campaign funds to personal use before repatriating them at their normal end,” wrote lawyers Josh Howard and Gavin Bell. Lewis, now 50, has been trying to save the farm since his resignation from the legislature and his thyroid issues persist, they said.

Lewis’ court filing also included character reference letters from people like current State Senator Brent Jackson, himself a farmer and former legislative assistant.

It is still unclear if Lewis faces a state campaign finance investigation. State law states that the existence of pending probes is confidential. Howard did not immediately respond to a phone message Wednesday requesting comment.