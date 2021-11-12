Lawyer in Arbery murder trial calls for “more black pastors”

A lawyer representing one of three white men accused of chasing and killing Ahmaud Arbery, an unarmed black man, told a judge the defense no longer wanted “more black pastors” to enter the courtroom. Georgia court where the trial is taking place.

Lawyer Kevin Gough made the comments Thursday as the father’s trial and his son – Gregory McMichael, 65, and Travis McMichael, 35 – and their neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan continued. The trio are accused of chasing and shooting Arbery, 25, while running in a predominantly white neighborhood in the city of Brunswick in February 2020.

Gough, who represents Bryan, made the comments after U.S. Civil Rights Leader Reverend Al Sharpton attended the trial on Wednesday and held a prayer vigil with Arbery’s parents in court.

“If their pastor is Al Sharpton right now, that’s fine. But then that’s it. We don’t want black pastors to come here anymore… sitting with the victim’s family, trying to sway a jury in this case, ”Gough said.

“We want to keep politics out of this case,” he added, suggesting that the presence of figures like Sharpton “could be consciously or unconsciously an attempt to pressure or influence the jury.”

Judge Timothy Walmsley replied that he “was not going to generally exclude members of the public from this courtroom.”

Sharpton was quick to condemn the request, which comes in the middle of a trial that many observers see as the last racial justice referendum in the United States. Video of Arbery’s murder, as well as the murder of several other blacks in the United States, helped stoke months of events in 2020.

“Lawyer Kevin Gough’s arrogant insensitivity in asking a judge to ban me or ban me from any minister of family choice underscores contempt for the value of lost human life and mourning for a family in need. [of] spiritual and community support, ”said Sharpton.

He added that his presence was “not disruptive in any way” and was “at the invitation of the family”.

Racial problems occupy an important place

The McMichaels and Bryan chased Arbery in their trucks after seeing him running around the neighborhood. He was then shot by Travis McMichael.

They told investigators they suspected him in a series of burglaries in the area. Travis McMichael claimed self-defense in the murder.

Prosecutors say Arbery was an avid jogger who was forced to run for his life when he was chased by the armed trio. They say he was killed on the basis of a assumption.

The case is expected to depend, in part, on the controversial Georgian law on the arrest of citizens, which has been repealed following the murder.

Officials took more than two months to press charges against the McMichaels after cellphone video of the shooting leaked online and sparked public outrage. Bryan was charged with the murder a few weeks later.

On Thursday, the jury saw videos of Arbery walking around a vacant property on previous visits to the Georgia neighborhood where he was shot, although no surveillance footage showed Arbery had committed a crime .

The trio were also charged with federal hate crimes.

Prosecutors previously accused defense attorneys of hitting eight potential black jurors purely on the basis of their race.

While Judge Walmsley said the initial pool of potential jurors roughly mirrored the demographics of Glynn County, which is 27% black, 11 of the final 12 jurors chosen were white.

The defense argued that the candidate jurors were dismissed for other reasons.

Walmsley acknowledged that there appeared to be “intentional discrimination” on the part of defense lawyers in forming the jury, but said “the court will not force the defendants to conclude that they are not being honest. with the court when it comes to their reason “. for hitting the jurors ”.