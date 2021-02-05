Lawsuit alleges MBS tried to entice ex-spy’s family to harm

A former spy claims that MBS orchestrated a plot to lure his family to the Saudi consulate in Istanbul where Khashoggi was killed.

Lawyers filed amended lawsuit in US-based lawsuit against Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) containing allegations of attempts to “lure” the family of a former spy master to the consulate Saudi Arabian in Istanbul and a summons for two alleged members of the “Tiger”.

The amended complaint (PDF), filed on Thursday on behalf of ex-Saudi intelligence officer Saad al-Jabri, claims that MBS ordered a strike team to assassinate al-Jabri in Canada, where he now resides, in 2018, but the attempt was “thwarted” by airport security.

He further alleges that Ahmed Abdullah Fahad al-Bawardi and Bader Mueedh Saif al-Qahtani are both “Saudi” and members of the “Tiger Squad” who obtained Canadian tourist visas in May 2018 and then flew to Canada to follow up on the hit. order in October 2018.

Al Jazeera could not find the coordinates of al-Bawardi and al-Qahtani.

Al-Jabri’s lawyers have said in documents that he is considered a threat due to his role as senior assistant to former Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Nayef, who was ousted in 2017. palace blow and the crackdown after which MBS became the de facto ruler of the country.

The trial also claims that the attempt took place 13 days after members of the Tiger Squad were implicated in the murder of Saudi dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2, 2018.

The new complaint adds further allegations, including that MBS “sought to lure” al-Jabri’s family to the consulate “just days before his Tiger Squad assassins successfully executed Jamal Khashoggi at the same facility.”

Al-Jabri’s children, Sarah and Omar, are both allegedly taken hostage in Saudi Arabia as leverage.

Friends of assassinated Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi hold posters with his photo as they attend an event marking the second anniversary of his assassination at the Saudi Embassy in Istanbul on October 2, 2020 [File: Ozan Kose/AFP]

Khashoggi is believed to have been dismembered after his assassination. His remains have never been found.

The complaint claimed that “the attempt to kill Dr Saad, much like the assassination of Jamal Khashoggi a few days earlier, was not a one-off incident, but rather the way the accused bin Salman acted consistently in the years since preceded the fateful events. from 2018. “

MBS denied the allegations and claimed diplomatic immunity in the case.

The CIA and other intelligence agencies concluded that MBS ordered Khashoggi’s assassination. He denied knowing about the plot to kill Khashoggi.

In September, Saudi courts reversed five death sentences, exchanging them for 20-year sentences, for five of the eight anonymous people convicted of the murder. Three others were sentenced to terms ranging from seven to ten years, according to Saudi state media.

The allegations contained in the amended complaint are allegations not proven in court. MBS and other defendants have filed motions to dismiss the case.

Al-Jabri has been accused by 10 Saudi companies of embezzling billions of dollars in a Canadian lawsuit. Al-Jabri has dismissed the allegations, although a Canadian court ordered its assets to be frozen on January 28.