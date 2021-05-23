Lava from the Congo volcano flows below the regional capital

GOMA, Congo (AP) – Mount Nyiragongo in Congo released lava that destroyed homes on the outskirts of Goma, but witnesses said on Sunday the city of 2 million was largely spared after the volcano erupted overnight and sent thousands of people fleeing in panic.

Residents said there was little warning before the dark sky turned bright red, raising fears the eruption could cause the same kind of devastation as last time in 2002, when hundreds of people are dead. There was no official word on the number of people who could have been killed in the middle of the rush to flee the city on Saturday night.

The UN peacekeeping mission had said that it did not appear that lava was flowing towards Goma on the basis of reconnaissance flights, but thousands of people still left in search of safety. Some boarded boats on Lake Kivu while others attempted to reach Mount Goma, the highest elevation point. At least 3,000 people have fled the neighboring border into Rwanda.

On Sunday, residents ventured out to assess the damage after a night of panic. Smoke rose from the smoldering lava heaps in the Buhene area near the city.

“We have seen the loss of almost an entire neighborhood,” said Innocent Bahala Shamavu. “All the houses in the Buhene district were set on fire and that is why we are asking all the provincial authorities and authorities at the national level as well as all the partners, all the people of good faith in the world, to come to the aid. to this population.

Elsewhere, witnesses said lava engulfed a highway connecting Goma to the town of Beni. However, the airport appears to have been spared the same fate as in 2002 when lava flowed on the runways.

Goma is a regional hub for many humanitarian agencies in the region, as well as for the United Nations peacekeeping mission known as MONUSCO. While Goma is home to many UN peacekeepers and aid workers, much of eastern Congo is threatened by a myriad of armed groups vying for control of the region’s mineral resources.