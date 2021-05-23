Lava from panic erupting volcano in Congo city
GOMA, Democratic Republic of the Congo – After a night of chaos and panic, the threat of an erupting volcano to a major city in Congo appeared to recede on Sunday when a river of boiling lava stopped at the northern end from the city.
Tens of thousands fled the eastern city of Goma on Saturday evening when lava began to spew from the flanks of nearby Mount Nyiragongo, one of the world’s most active volcanoes, sending clouds of noxious fumes and filling the sky with an ominous fiery glow. .
After crossing a main highway, the lava headed towards Goma, a city of two million people that was devastated by the last eruption, in 2002, when boiling lava suffocated entire neighborhoods, killing several hundred people. people and left at least 100,000 homeless.
Not knowing which direction the lava was flowing, the terrified residents crowded into vehicles or fled on foot, with many mattresses clinging and bags of items hastily gathered. At least five people have died in crashes, authorities said as the city emptied.
Some residents headed east to the neighboring border with Rwanda, where 3,500 had crossed on Sunday morning, and others fled west.
But lava came to rest in Buhene, on the northern outskirts of Goma, around 3 a.m., seven hours after the eruption was first reported, residents said. On Sunday morning, the exodus was reversed as residents returned to Goma, hoping to check whether their homes had been damaged or looted.
“People are relieved but also always afraid,” said Albert Muihigi, 28. “The fear is still there because there are rumors of a second wave.”
Mr Muihigi rode his motorbike into the lava on Saturday, he said, to see which direction it was flowing so he could warn his family.
“People were terrified,” he said, adding that two elderly people in his neighborhood had died of heart attacks when they learned that the volcano had erupted.
The feeling of an apocalyptic drama on Saturday was heightened by eruptions of thunder and lightning around the volcano, as the ground shook with repeated tremors.
The United Nations peacekeeping mission in Congo released video of a reconnaissance flight that showed a huge pool of red lava burning in the night darkness. As the lava headed towards the city’s airport, the Congolese government ordered the city to be evacuated.
Rwandan authorities reported that 3,500 people had crossed the border by midnight, where many had taken refuge in empty churches and schools.
But Sunday noon, the Congolese authorities announced that the worst was over.
“The city has been spared,” General Constant Ndima, regional military governor, said in a statement.
However, not all Goma have escaped unscathed.
In Buhene, residents returned early Sunday to find their homes had been swallowed by a river of lava, about half a mile wide, which had engulfed an area the size of several city blocks.
The rooftops peered out across the steaming river of lava, which had started to harden, though the flames still passed through the cracks in places.
Some residents, bemoaning their losses, tried to recover what they could from the houses on the edge of the lava. For others from different parts of the city, the site was an instant curiosity.
Some have collected pieces of lava that are still hot to the touch to keep them as keepsakes or have taken selfies. Others cooked corn on the cob and cassava on the hot rocks, to the crowd’s delight.
Nyiragongo, a 11,385-foot mountain, has long threatened the surroundings. In 1977, thousands of people were killed when an eruption sent lava down the mountainside to estimated maximum speeds over 60 miles per hour.
Unusually, even for an active volcano, it has a large and persistent lava lake poor in silica, which makes the lava fluid and fast when it erupts.
If the latest eruption turns out to be a near miss, it will likely raise questions about why the population was not notified. An early warning system is in place at Mount Nyiragongo, where experts are monitoring temperatures, gas emissions and seismic activity on the volcano.
But since the World Bank cut funding for the body that runs the system, the Goma Volcano Observatory, amid corruption charges, volcanologists say they have struggled to collect data.
In March, as the volcano’s crater filled with magma, some warned of potentially dire consequences.
“The population will not have time to evacuate and people will die,” said volcanologist Honoré Ciraba told Reuters.
During the eruption of 2002, the damage in Goma was exacerbated by the explosion of gas stations in the city. Those who were killed, including the elderly who could not flee in time, and the looters who moved into empty houses.
Apparently learning from the chaos, tankers moved fuel out of town on Saturday to prevent explosions. In the capital, Kinshasa, the government activated its evacuation plans for Goma.
The volcano’s tremors continued on Sunday afternoon in Goma, prolonging the sense of worry among residents and concerns that the crisis is not entirely over. But Patrick Muyaya, a Congolese government spokesman, said he appeared to have passed.
“Local authorities who monitored the eruption overnight report that the lava flow has lost its intensity,” he said on Twitter.
Finbarr O’Reilly reported from Goma, Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Declan walsh from Nairobi, Kenya. Austin ramzy contribution to reporting from Hong Kong and Steve wembi from Kinshasa, Congo.
