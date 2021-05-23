Lava from panic erupting volcano in Congo city

GOMA, Democratic Republic of the Congo – After a night of chaos and panic, the threat of an erupting volcano to a major city in Congo appeared to recede on Sunday when a river of boiling lava stopped at the northern end from the city.

Tens of thousands fled the eastern city of Goma on Saturday evening when lava began to spew from the flanks of nearby Mount Nyiragongo, one of the world’s most active volcanoes, sending clouds of noxious fumes and filling the sky with an ominous fiery glow. .

After crossing a main highway, the lava headed towards Goma, a city of two million people that was devastated by the last eruption, in 2002, when boiling lava suffocated entire neighborhoods, killing several hundred people. people and left at least 100,000 homeless.

Not knowing which direction the lava was flowing, the terrified residents crowded into vehicles or fled on foot, with many mattresses clinging and bags of items hastily gathered. At least five people have died in crashes, authorities said as the city emptied.