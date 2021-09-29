Lava from Canary Islands volcano reaches sea nine days after eruption

Huge clouds of vapor rise through the air as red-heated lava hits the water amid fears of explosions and toxic gases.

Incandescent lava from an erupting volcano on the Spanish island of La Palma reached the Atlantic Ocean, nine days after it began rolling down the mountain, destroying buildings and destroying crops.

Photographs showed huge clouds of white vapor rising from the Playa Nueva area as lava contacted the water late Tuesday night amid fears of explosions and release toxic gases.

“The lava flow reached the sea at Playa Nueva,” the Canary Islands Volcanic Institute (Involcan) said on his Twitter account. The Cumbre Vieja volcano erupted on September 19.

The Canary Islands Emergency Service urged those outside to immediately find a safe place to take cover.

“When the lava reaches the sea, the lock must be strictly observed,” Miguel Angel Morcuende, director of the Pevolca intervention committee, said on Tuesday.

The lava of Cumbre Vieja devoured everything in its path, including nearly 600 houses and 13 miles of road. The lava now covers 258 hectares (637 acres), mostly farmland, including banana plantations, according to a European Union satellite monitoring agency.

No fatalities or serious injuries have been reported to date following the rapid evacuation of more than 6,000 people. Three coastal villages were also locked down on Monday before lava reached the Atlantic Ocean.

Spain classified La Palma as a disaster area on Tuesday, a move that will trigger financial support for the island, which is home to 85,000 people and heavily dependent on agriculture and tourism. The airport has been closed for days over concerns over the risk to planes from volcanic ash.

The government announced the first 10.5 million euros ($ 12.3 million) package, which includes around five million euros ($ 5.8 million) to buy houses, the rest to acquire homes. furniture and essential household items, said government spokeswoman Isabel Rodriguez.

Other aid, especially for the reconstruction of public infrastructure, will be sent once the current emergency is over, she added.

A resident who was evacuated last week from the village of Tacande de Arriba was delighted to find his house still standing and his pet cats unharmed.

“It’s a good feeling, a fantastic feeling,” said Gert Waegerle, 75, who fled the advancing lava with his five turtles on Friday but had to leave the cats behind.

“I’m super happy because in the end everything went well.”