Lava flowing into the sea creates a delta and enlarges the Spanish island – Times of India
LOS LLANOS DE ARIDANE: The surface of Spain La Palma Island continues to expand as lava from a volcanic eruption flows into the Atlantic Ocean and solidifies when it hits water, European Union scientists said Thursday.
Copernicus, the European Union’s Earth observation program, said Thursday that its satellite images showed a D-shaped tongue of molten rock accumulating on the west coast of the island which measured 338 hectares ( 835 acres) at the end of Wednesday.
The typical trade winds of Spain the Canary Islands helped dispel the plumes of water vapor and poisonous gases that occur when lava with a temperature above 1,000 degrees Celsius (1,800 F) meets the ocean, where the water is 22 degrees Celsius ( 71.6 F).
But authorities were on high alert as Spain’s weather forecaster, AEMET, said the wind direction could change later Thursday and bring the toxic plumes ashore and further inland.
Hydrochloric acid and tiny particles of volcanic glass released into the air can cause irritation to the skin, eyes and respiratory tract.
The direction the lava flow might take was also of concern. Molten rock emanating from the volcano that first erupted on September 19 still descended like a river, then tumbled off a cliff into the Atlantic. But rugged terrain could cause lava to overflow its current path, spread to other areas, and destroy more homes and farmland.
At least 855 buildings and 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) of roads, as well as other key infrastructure, have been destroyed so far. Banana plantations which are the source of income for many islanders have also been destroyed or damaged by volcanic ash.
More than 6,000 residents have been evacuated so far, and hundreds more have been urged to stay in their homes to avoid possible inhalation of toxic gases. No casualties or injuries were reported among the Palm residents or visitors since the start of the eruption.
La Palma, home to around 85,000 people, is part of the volcanic Canary Islands, an archipelago in the northwest Africa. The island is approximately 35 kilometers (22 miles) long and 20 kilometers (12 miles) wide at its widest point.
