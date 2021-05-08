Latin America relies heavily on hydrogen

The XXX La Jolla Energy Conference, organized by the Institute of the Americas, kicked off on Friday May 7 and will end on May 28 is being held virtually, due to the limitations imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

MEXICO CITY, May 08 (IPS) – Several countries in Latin America are stepping up the pace of hydrogen production for various uses in transportation and industry, but they must first resolve several questions.

Jorge Rivera, Panama National Secretary (Minister) of Energy, said his country was building a market and technology, with the support of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) to make hydrogen available.

“Panama is ready for this. We are working on developing the preliminary rules to participate in this market. In the short term, we see ourselves as a hydrogen hub for Latin America. We believe that we can play a role in building this hub ”. he explained during his participation in telematics.

In the short term, Rivera stressed, the Central American country’s plan “more than just produce, is to be a hub for the storage and distribution of hydrogen”, based on the existing logistics for the storage of hydrocarbons and the operation of the Panama Canal.

The “gray” hydrogen comes from gas and depends on the adaptation of gas pipelines for its transport. In comparison, “blue” has the same origin, but plants capture the carbon dioxide (CO2) generated.

The production is based on the steam reforming of methane, which consists of mixing the first gas with the second and heating it to obtain synthesis gas, but this gives CO2.

The production of “green” hydrogen uses electrolysis, in which hydrogen is separated from oxygen using electrical energy as a separator. The gas reacts with air, generates electricity and releases steam. Electrolysis also makes it possible to recombine the two elements to form water and thus design fluid.

Green hydrogen has been added to the clean sources pool to move away the energy transition from fossil fuels and thus develop a low-carbon economy. Some countries also see it as a tool to generate currency and support recovery from the covid-19 pandemic.

Besides hydrogen, the conference will also address topics such as the future of transport, including its electrification; the outlook for gas in South America; energy cooperation between the United States and Mexico; as well as the future of hydrocarbons and the financing of the post-covid economic recovery.

For his part, Gabriel Prudencio, director of the Sustainable Energy Division of the Chilean Ministry of Mines and Energy, said his country was in the early stages of seeking growth in a few years.

“Hydrogen will be important in the future, because it is already used in several industries. We see that hydrogen will be used in transport, as a gas to produce heat in industrial processes or for domestic use,” said he describes.

Prudencio explained that “given all this, Chile has great potential to be a big player because of the renewable potential. We could produce the cheapest hydrogen in the world and use it in local development and export to international markets “.

Chile already has a national hydrogen strategy, which aims to produce the cheapest green hydrogen on the planet by 2030, be among the top three exporters by 2040 and have five gigawatts of electrolysis capacity under development by 2025.

In addition, he has already drawn up an agenda of legal changes to promote this alternative.

In addition, the country has a fund of $ 15 million to support three pilot projects and a cooperation agreement with Singapore.

Uruguay also wishes to develop this resource to decarbonize its activities.

Uruguayan Minister of Industry, Energy and Mines, Omar Paganini, told the La Jolla conference that “we are working to create the conditions for the development of the market. We have prepared the roadmap for it. ‘hydrogen and developed a national strategy “.

The South American nation is implementation of a pilot project to replace diesel with hydrogen in heavy transport. In addition, the IDB finances analysis of gas use in other activities such as green manure production.

Argentina also wants its share of the hydrogen pie in the energy transition.

Santiago Sacerdote, managing director of YPF Tecnología, a subsidiary of state-owned oil company YPF, said the country has “extraordinary resources to develop these resources, such as ammonium, hydrogen and other forms.” .

“We can export low carbon energy. We will see significant progress in the coming months,” said the executive director of Argentine H2Ar Consortium.

In this country, there is already a consortium of 40 companies and a public-private round table. It also designs a new regulatory framework.

Argentina is focused on building an export platform, the collaborative partnership, a plan to execute pilot projects in multiple applications, create a domestic market and build the local supply chain.

Historically, Brazil has been one of the pioneers in hydrogen analysis, but has focused on biofuels and renewables. Now the country wants to catch up.

“We discussed energy transition strategies, including hydrogen. Brazil can be an exporter of green hydrogen. We thought about how to design this approach. We see export potential, but it doesn’t is not yet the most competitive technology, “said Agnes da Costa, director of the Special Advisory Committee on Regulatory Affairs of the Brazilian Ministry of Mines and Energy.

Hydrogen is included in Brazil’s National Energy Plan 2050. Last April, the National Energy Policy Council proposed the development of guidelines for the National hydrogen program, which should be ready in 60 days.

The Hydrogen Council, a global alliance of 13 leading energy, industry and transportation companies, sponsored the study “The Road to Hydrogen Competitiveness. A Cost Perspective”, launched in January 2020, which reviews 40 technologies used in 35 applications, such as commercial vehicles, trains, heaters and industrial conditioning ..

In 22 of them, the costs to a user over the lifetime of applying one of these technologies will be comparable to those of other low-carbon alternatives by 2030.

One of the looming challenges is the infrastructure needed for gas storage and transportation.

Rivera from Panama acknowledged that the big problem is the cost of electrolysis infrastructure and power generation, but predicted that “we can profit from lower prices in the future.”

In turn, the Chilean Prudencio indicated that infrastructure is needed locally and for export. “Many projects will be built on the site of consumption, such as mining companies”, he illustrated.

The Uruguayan Paganini minimized the distances to be covered. “Long-term contracts are needed and for that we need production and export programs,” he suggested.

For the Argentine Sacerdote, the existing gas network can be a support for market take-off. “We need to consolidate this market, create incentives and establish strategic relationships with important buyers, like Japan,” he said.

Finally, the Brazilian da Costa announced that when there are rules and a market, investments will flow. “

“But we are not there yet. It is time to see if the new rules for the electricity and gas sectors can include hydrogen. One of the pillars is technological neutrality, so that the market is global, ”he said.