Latin America Challenge of financing energy recovery

A covid vaccination center in Mexico City. Considering the economic impact of the pandemic in Latin America, mass vaccination is considered the essential step for the resumption of productive activities. Credit: Emilio Godoy / IPS

MEXICO CITY, May 31 (IPS) – Struck by the socio-economic and health impacts of the pandemic, Latin America faces the challenge of financing an economic recovery based on a sustainable energy sector and a transition to energy sources clean.

Most of the region has committed to disbursements to mitigate these consequences, but these resources seem insufficient and aim to save the hydrocarbon industry, despite its environmental connotations.

During his participation this Friday 28 in the XXX La Jolla Energy Conference, the Uruguayan Alfonso Blanco, Latin American Energy Organization (Olade) executive secretary, recalled that the region was already in a precarious financial situation due to low tax revenues.

The meeting was held virtually, due to covid-19, between May 7 and Friday, May 28, hosted by the Non-Governmental Institute of the Americas (IA), based in the coastal city of La Jolla, California.

“In the recovery, the role of the energy transition is important to create more and better jobs in the region. The acceleration of the energy transition will have a major impact on the economic situation, this is the role of the green recovery in the immediate future. The transition is part of the decarbonization strategy to achieve the environmental goals of international negotiations, ”Blanco told IPS.

Following the outbreak of the pandemic in the region, Olade engaged in dialogue with energy ministers and other multilateral agencies to help governments recover from a pandemic.

With more than half a million deaths and an economic contraction of 7.4% in 2020, the region has been the hardest hit in the world by covid, which has impacted not only on health, but also on people. employment, infrastructure and the economy as a whole, such as Highlighted by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

In some countries the blow has been more severe, due to declining revenues from the production and export of hydrocarbons, such as oil and gas, due to the paralysis of global activities and the decline of the resulting consumption.

And although the regional economy is already showing a rebound in 2021, the aftermath of the crisis will have a protracted result, such as increased poverty.

The region is debating between taking on more external debt and raising more taxes, but cases such as like the failure of the tax reform in Colombia, which sparked protests at the end of April, illustrates the consequences of changes that punish the middle and lower classes and ignore big business.

Regional governments have recognized the importance of a sustainable recovery from October 2020, during the 38th session, also digital, of the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC). But this strategy is far from the measures implemented.

Look for money

José Luis Manzano, the private fund Integra Capital Director, said on the last day of the XXX Conference that “the tools available to the world are multinationals, multilateral organizations and national development agencies. The money will come to the region, but we have to create competition.

The Argentinian businessman suggested “looking to” Joe Biden’s government in the United States for its billionaire public investment policy “Rebuild Better “is expanding south, beyond its borders, in an action that would have mutual benefits, and into a region in conflict with China – which over the past decade has sent public and private companies to invest in the region-.

In recent years, Latin America has made progress with wind and solar alternatives, but is faced with the challenge of reducing the burning of fossil fuels in industry, transport and improving energy efficiency.

This transition has stopped in countries like Argentina and Mexico, which prioritize support for hydrocarbons, and Brazil, which promotes the gas industry.

In fact, The data of the Intergovernmental Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and the non-governmental organization International Institute for Sustainable Development agree that energy measures are far from sustainable.

Countries like Argentina, Brazil and Peru have unsustainable policies. In a recent episode, the state-owned company Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex) announced on May 24 the purchase of a 50% stake in the Deer Park refinery in the US state of Texas from the Anglo-Dutch company Shell. for $ 600 million, in order to assume full ownership.

The benefits of a sustainable recovery and the pursuit of net zero emissions by 2050 are impressive, especially in the context of the pandemic.

The region could achieve annual savings of $ 621 billion by 2050 if the region’s energy and transport sectors reach net zero emissions, which would also create 7.7 million new permanent jobs, according to the Bank Inter-American Development Agency (IDB) and the United Nations Environment Organization. Program (UNEP).

In this regard, Stéphane Hallegatte, chief economist of the World Bank Climate Change Group, underlined the strengthening of resilience to covid-19 and assured that it is still “early” to say whether the recommendations will be implemented.

“All the mechanisms that have been applied can help in the future if we keep them. We can get out of the crisis this way and build resilience,” he told IPS at the “Innovate for the climate”.

“Governments can play a role in helping to create jobs and public investment,” said Hallegatte, during the meeting sponsored by the multilateral institution and which analyzed climate actions between Tuesday May 25 and Thursday May 27.

Green options

Innovative but still under-deployed, green bonds can be used to partially finance the stimulus.

“There has been a lot of progress in green bonds. There is a lot of interest in Chile and some national development banks,” said Gema Sacristan, head of investments at Invest IDB, the private finance arm of the IDB, at the XXX La Jolla Energy Conference.

Green bonds are instruments to secure exclusive funding for projects such as renewable energy, sustainable construction, energy efficiency, clean transport, water, waste management and agriculture.

Between 2014 and 2021, the region has sold over $ 20 billion in green bonds, led by Brazil and Mexico, with most sales occurring in the past two years.

From Olade’s headquarters in Quito, Blanco expressed optimism about economic recovery and job creation, but stressed that “better and more modern regulations are needed, focused on a sustainable recovery. We need to incorporate new ones. technologies and energies “.