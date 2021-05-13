Latin America and the Caribbean assess climate ambition and action ahead of COP26

Wallhouse, Dominica, 2017, days after Category 5 Hurricane Maria hit the island. During Latin America and the Caribbean Climate Week, the Dominican Republic called for a consolidated regional vision on climate change that would bring a strong regional position to COP26. Credit: Alison Kentish / IPS

UNITED NATIONS, May 13 (IPS) – The Dominican Republic has opened the Latin America and the Caribbean Virtual Climate Week 2021 by pledging to increase the country’s climate ambition by reducing its greenhouse gas emissions by 27% and maintaining progress towards climate neutrality according to the objectives of the Paris Agreement.

“For us, climate action is not all about mitigation. We must prepare for what is to come. We particularly welcome this Climate Week for Latin America and the Caribbean. Let us consolidate a regional vision in the face of climate change and bring a strong regional position to the COP26 ”, declared the Minister of Environment and Natural Resources of the Dominican Republic, Orlando Jorge Mera.

Jorge’s announcement of the emissions and call to action come as the United Nations urges countries to place climate action and sustainable development at the center of efforts to revive the COVID-19 pandemic.

United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Executive Secretary Patricia Espinosa said Climate Week May 11-14 is an opportunity to face the sobering reality: l he ambition and current levels of action are insufficient to tackle the climate crisis.

“Despite all the evidence, figures, statistics, human misery, nations have yet to move the Paris Agreement from adoption to implementation, or fulfill their commitments,” he said. she said during the opening ceremony.

This year, Latin America and the Caribbean Climate Week takes place six months before the 26th United Nations Conference of the Parties on Climate Change (COP26) in Glasgow. Organizers hope the regional talks will end with a commitment to put accelerated climate action at the heart of COVID-19 recovery efforts.

The backdrop to the event is grim. It includes the conclusions of the UN Environment Program (UNEP) Adaptation Gap Report published earlier this year, which concluded that the world is far behind on climate change adaptation, funding and implementation.

As countries continue to grapple with the ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic, the World Meteorological Organization recently released its State of the Global Climate Report, which found that the concentrations of the main greenhouse gases had increased, despite a temporary reduction in emissions in 2020, due to the COVID-19 containment measures.

The report also noted that 2020 was one of the three hottest years on record.

It is against these reports that the UNFCC says this week’s talks are taking place at a time of “great urgency.” 2021 is considered a historic year for climate action and the Caribbean, with its small island states, warming ocean temperatures and increasingly intense storms, is at the forefront of the climate emergency.

“This is the year we lose sight of the Paris targets, or this is the year we start implementing the Paris Agreement. This is our opportunity to increase the global climate ambition in the recovery from COVID-19 and launch a decade of action, ”said a statement from the UNFCC.

The discussions of the regional climate week are divided into three thematic themes; national actions and economy-wide approaches, integrated approaches for climate resilient development and seizing transformative opportunities.

Organizers hope to amplify the voice of young people in Latin America and the Caribbean on climate action and have organized a special event aimed at helping young people take a leading role in climate advocacy.

Young climate activist and Caribbean Youth Environment Network special envoy Jevanic Henry of Saint Lucia addressed the panel. He told IPS that since climate change poses a significant threat to lives and livelihoods, platforms such as Climate Week are essential for young people to contribute to solutions.

“I always stress the need for youth-led entities, especially in our Small Island Developing States, to use their collective strength, building partnerships across the region, to facilitate knowledge exchange and sharing of knowledge. resources that can help scale up youth capacity building initiatives, ”he told IPS.

“Going forward, I believe there is still a need to increase dedicated resources at national and sub-regional levels that are easily accessible to grassroots youth-led entities, which they can use to build capacity. young people from all walks of life, in accordance with the “Leave no one behind” sustainable development program. “

Henry, winner of a youth award for his work on climate change and sustainable development, said he was pleased with the growing inclusion of young people in climate solutions.

“I have seen the steady growth in youth participation in climate action at national and regional levels. This is due to such increased youth action, I can say with the recent submission by Saint Lucia of its updated CDNs, not only as young people we were engaged in the review process, but also in this submission. , the child / youth component of the CDN has been strengthened. He told IPS.

Like UN officials at this week’s summit, Henry said there was room for improvement, especially in holding governments accountable for climate commitments between 2021 and 2030.

“Until the climate crisis is a staple in the minds and discussions of all young people as with the COVID19 pandemic, there will always be a need to improve our national and regional youth movement for the climate” , did he declare.

The UNFCC said this regional meeting was an opportunity for a “grassroots exchange” between young people, government, civil society and business, to contribute to COP26.

The message is that now is the time for a push for action.

“You cannot measure climate change just by numbers, statistics and economic data. Its true impact is measured in human misery, loss and death. Nor can the numbers capture the growing sense of fear and anxiety among people around the world who know that climate change is not a future challenge, but an issue their leaders just aren’t working hard enough to address. solve today, ”Espinosa said.

The organizers will convene two more regional climate talks ahead of COP26.

Asia-Pacific Climate Week is scheduled for July 6-9, while Africa Climate Week takes place July 19-22.