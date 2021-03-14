Latest: Pakistan imposes partial lockdown in some areas

ISLAMABAD – Amid a third wave of coronavirus raging in Pakistan’s largest province, Punjab, and in the north of the country, Pakistani health and administrative authorities have imposed partial lockdowns in affected areas.

Punjabi authorities have fined many wedding venues and restaurants for violating restrictions re-imposed to fight the virus.

Officials in the capital, Islamabad, have warned citizens to wear face masks and maintain social distancing in public.

Pakistan has reported 605,200 cases, including 13,508 deaths.

DURHAM, North Carolina – Duke University has issued a quarantine order for all of its undergraduates effective Saturday night due to a coronavirus outbreak caused by students who attended recruitment parties, a declared the school.

The university said in a statement that all undergraduates would be required to stay in place until at least March 21. Suspension or expulsion from school are potential penalties for “flagrant or repeat offenders”.

Over the past week, the school has reported more than 180 positive cases of coronavirus among students. There are 200 additional students who may have been exposed and ordered to quarantine.

The school said in the statement that the outbreak was “primarily due to students attending recruiting meetings for selective life groups.”

Duke said he would provide a policy update on Thursday.

LOS ANGELES – Coronavirus hospitalizations in California’s most populous county have dropped below 1,000 for the first in four months.

The number of COVID-19 patients in Los Angeles County hospitals has reached 979, the lowest since November 23. There are 3,250 people hospitalized statewide, a drop of more than 85% from the peak of around 22,000 in early January.

Case rates also remain low and much of the state is preparing to lift some restrictions in the coming days.

State officials said on Friday that 13 counties would be eligible to open limited-capacity restaurants, cinemas, gymnasiums and museums on Sunday.

On Monday, the state opens vaccination to an estimated 4.4 million people between the ages of 16 and 64 with disabilities and certain health conditions, including severe obesity, type 2 diabetes, chronic kidney disease in stage 4 or higher and Down’s syndrome.

ROME – Italy’s new government has announced its goal of vaccinating 80% of the population against COVID-19 by the end of September.

Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s office on Saturday announced further targets for the national immunization program, which has only recently started to pick up its pace after delays in vaccine deliveries and other logistical slowdowns.

Just under 2 million people in Italy – or about 3% of the population – had been fully vaccinated by Saturday.

On Monday, much of the country, including Rome’s Lazio region, will be subject to tighter restrictions on the movement of citizens outside their homes. Hospitals are grappling with an increase in intensive care admissions for patients with COVID-19. The daily number of new cases of confirmed infections has exceeded 20,000 in recent days, including Saturday, with the health ministry reporting 26,062 cases.

Italy has now counted some 3.2 million cases in the pandemic. After Great Britain, Italy has the second highest known death toll in Europe, with 101,881 dead.

PHOENIX – Arizona reported 262 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday – the lowest one-day total since September, at the low point between summer and winter peaks.

The state has now recorded 823,094 cases and 16,546 deaths with the 27 newly reported. Hospitalizations for the disease have dropped to 814, down from the Jan. 11 pandemic peak of 5,082, according to the state’s Coronavirus Dashboard.

The state also reported less than 1,000 additional cases in three of the previous six days.

But the State Department of Health Services announced Friday night that it had detected three cases of a rapidly spreading variant of the coronavirus that was first discovered in Brazil. It is not known how widespread this variant is in Arizona, but studies indicate that vaccines are effective against it, the department said in a press release.

Also on Friday, Gov. Doug Ducey said Arizona could meet President Joe Biden’s goal of providing vaccines to anyone who wants one by May, provided the federal government provides enough vaccines.

WASHINGTON – Commercial air travel appears to be on the rise despite the coronavirus pandemic.

The Transportation Security Administration said its agents screened more than 1.3 million passengers at airport security checkpoints across the country on Friday.

Spokeswoman Lisa Farbstein said in a tweet that the last time the number was this high was on March 15, 2020 – about a year ago.

Public health officials have generally warned against commercial travel.

Farbstein included a reminder in his tweet, saying “if you choose to fly, wear this mask!”

President Joe Biden celebrated the first anniversary of the pandemic on Thursday with a prime-time speech in the country in which he said he expected to have enough coronavirus vaccine for all Americans by May 1.