Latest news: Poland to temporarily host some 500 Afghans

WARSAW, Poland – A government official said Poland will temporarily host some 500 Afghan evacuees who had worked for NATO in Afghanistan.

Michal Dworczyk said on Friday that Afghans would stay in Poland for up to three months before leaving for other countries. Depending on their choice, up to 50 people can settle in Poland. However, Poland has not been a popular destination in Europe for migrants.

Dworczyk, a key aide to Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, told Radio RMF FM that the first group of some 250 people would arrive from NATO air base in Ramstein, Germany on Friday.

Meanwhile, Poland evacuated some 1,300 people from Kabul, most of them Afghans, who had worked with the Polish military and diplomatic mission, as well as their families, and said it took responsibility.

___

___

___

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS:

KABUL, Afghanistan – The Taliban have announced that Western Union will resume operations in Afghanistan, opening a scarce channel for foreign funds to flow into the cash-strapped country.

The spokesperson for the group’s cultural commission, Ahmadullah Muttaqi, announced the decision on Friday. The US financial services giant halted operations in Afghanistan when the Taliban seized power in the capital on August 15.

The opening will be particularly welcomed by Afghans with foreign relatives abroad. Hundreds of people line up in front of Afghan banks every day to withdraw money. Withdrawals have been limited to $ 200 per week and ATMs are not working. Overcrowding means that not everyone manages to get money on a given day.

___

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden visited wounded U.S. soldiers at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Thursday evening.

There are 15 Marines at the hospital in Bethesda, Maryland, just outside Washington, who were injured in an August 26 suicide bombing at the Kabul airport. The attack came as the U.S. government was organizing evacuations of Americans, Afghans and allies before the nearly two-decade war in Afghanistan officially ended on August 31.

Eleven Marines were also killed in the attack, along with an Army soldier and a member of the Navy. Biden traveled to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware on Sunday to witness the return of their remains to American soil as part of a solemn “dignified transfer”.

One of the injured Marines was in critical condition. Three were in serious condition and 11 in stable condition.