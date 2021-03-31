Latest: Japan wants to deepen its research on the origins of COVID-19

TOKYO – Japan calls for further investigation into the origins of COVID-19, saying the WHO report released this week was based on work that has experienced delays and does not have access to essential virus samples .

“In order to prevent future pandemics, rapid, independent, expert-led and unattended investigations are essential,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told reporters. “We are concerned that the latest investigation faced delays and lack of access to virus samples.”

The World Health Organization report was released on Tuesday after experts traveled to Wuhan, China, the city where illnesses from the coronavirus were first detected at the end of 2019.

China touted its cooperation with the WHO and warned that attempts to politicize the issue would cost lives. The United States and other countries say the WHO report lacked crucial information, access and transparency and that further study was warranted.

Kato called for further investigation and analysis and said Japan will encourage the WHO to consider further investigation in China.

“We will continue to cooperate with other countries to conduct additional studies that are still needed,” Kato said.

The report says the virus most likely originated in bats and spread to an unidentified mammal before being transmitted to humans. He called a lab leak an unlikely route of transmission that did not warrant further study.

BEIJING – At least nine people have tested positive for COVID-19 in a Chinese town on the border with Myanmar, health officials said on Wednesday.

Five are Chinese citizens and four are Myanmar nationals, the Yunnan Province Health Commission said in a report posted online. Three of those infected had no symptoms of COVID.

The city of Ruili, with a population of around 210,000, said all residents will be tested for COVID-19 and should be quarantined at home for a week. The residential complex where the infections were discovered has been locked down.

The city has also ordered a crackdown on people who cross the border illegally, anyone hosting them and those who organize such border crossings. It was not immediately clear how the epidemic started.

China has largely eradicated the spread of the coronavirus and is taking strict action whenever a new cluster emerges.

CASPER, Wyo. – Wyoming governor rejects President Joe Biden’s call for states to reimpose mask orders in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

A spokesperson said Tuesday that Gov. Mark Gordon had no plans to reimpose the statewide mandate of Wyoming, which he lifted on March 16. It had been in effect since December.

Several other governors recently ended mask terms.

Coronavirus cases across the country are on the rise, but infections in Wyoming have fallen sharply since December. New cases are back at the September level – about 50 new cases per day. This is down from a peak of over 600 daily infections.

BATON ROUGE, La. – The governor of Louisiana has said he intends to keep the state’s face protection requirement firmly in place even as several states have abandoned their mask mandates.

Democratic Governor John Bel Edwards has also said he is ending many other coronavirus restrictions on businesses.

Customer limits on bars, restaurants, lounges, gyms, shopping malls, casinos and other non-essential businesses will be removed, although they are required to use social distancing. Direct table service will still be required in bars, but the 11 p.m. alcohol curfew will end.

The changes represent the fewest restrictions for businesses since the start of the pandemic. The new rules start on Wednesday. Local officials could choose to adopt stricter limits.

BERLIN – German health officials have agreed to restrict the use of AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine in people under the age of 60, amid new concerns about unusual blood clots reported in a small number of those who received the vaccines.

Health Minister Jens Spahn and state officials have unanimously agreed to only give the vaccine to people aged 60 or older, unless they are in a high-risk category of serious illness due to COVID-19 and have agreed with their doctor to take the vaccine despite the small risk of serious side effects.

Several German regions – including the capital Berlin and the country’s most populous state, North Rhine-Westphalia – had already suspended the use of shooting among young people earlier on Tuesday.

Berlin’s senior health official Dilek Kalayci said the decision was made as a precaution after the country’s medical regulator announced 31 cases of rare blood clots in people who had recently received the vaccine. Nine of the people died.

So far, some 2.7 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine have been administered in Germany.