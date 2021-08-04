Latest COVID-19 data confirms infections have increased globally for four consecutive weeks

In his last update, the World Health Organization (WHO) attributed this increase to “substantial” increases in the number of cases of 33% in the Western Pacific and 37% in the Eastern Mediterranean – where coronavirus deaths also increased by 48 and 31 percent, respectively.

The number of deaths in the four other WHO regions of Africa, the Americas, Europe and Southeast Asia was in line with previous weeks, with the exception of the Americas, which fell by 29%.

“At the end of May, I called for global support for a ‘sprint to September’, to allow the country to vaccinate at least 10% of its population by the end of September. We are now more than halfway from this target date, but we are not on track “-@DrTedros#VaccineEquityhttps://t.co/seH42FR9rg – World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) August 4, 2021

Africa and Europe saw a decline of 2% COVID-19[female[feminine deaths, while Southeast Asia saw a 3% increase, according to WHO COVID-19 Weekly epidemiological update.

Globally, the total number of reported cases is around 197 million and with 4.2 million deaths worldwide.

Country profile

Ranked by country, the United States topped the number of new infections in the past week, with 543,420 new cases, a jump of 9%, followed by India, which recorded 283,923 new cases and a 7% increase.

Indonesia registered 273,891 new cases, followed by 247,830 new infections in Brazil and 206,722 new infections in Iran.

While Alpha variant infections have been reported in 182 countries, Delta variant has been confirmed in three new countries, infecting a total of 135 countries.

Spotlight on Africa

By region, the WHO said Africa – now in the throes of its third wave of coronavirus – had reported a similar number of weekly cases and deaths to the previous seven-day period, with just over 182 000 new cases and over 4,800 new deaths.

Nonetheless, the UN agency explained that the overall regional decrease in confirmed weekly infections and deaths on the continent since mid-July is still due to falling numbers in South Africa, which eclipsed the 13,268 new ones. cases in Mozambique in the past seven days. period.

Americas

In the Americas, where there were over 1.2 million new infections and over 20,000 deaths from COVID-19 last week and the WHO noted an increase in Mexico, which recorded 80.1 new cases per 100,000.

Brazil has recorded 7,120 deaths, making it the highest death toll in the region, followed by Mexico with 2,502 deaths and 2,455 in the United States.

In the Eastern Mediterranean, the increase in cases and deaths being mainly due to Iran, where new infections have reached over 206,000; Iraq with 83,098 cases; and Morocco, which registered 48,366 new cases.

European trends

After more than a month of increasing infections and deaths from COVID-19, Europe has seen a drop in weekly cases – driven by declines in Spain and the United Kingdom.

However, at just over 8,000, the death toll in Europe was similar to the previous week, led by 5,478 new deaths in Russia, 524 in the UK and 453 in Turkey ”.

With 187,268 confirmed cases, the UK ranked first in new infections, followed by Russia, with 162,136, and Turkey, which recorded 139,667 new COVID-19 infections.

South East Asia

While the number of weekly deaths remained stable at 22,000 in Southeast Asia, new infections exceeded 841,000.

In addition to an increase in India, Indonesia recorded 273,891 new cases while Thailand recorded more than 118,000 new infections. These three countries accounted for 80 percent of the new cases reported in the region.

The highest number of new deaths in Southeast Asia was recorded in Indonesia (12,444 deaths), followed by India (3,800) and then Myanmar (2,620).

West Pacific

In the Western Pacific, WHO reported that Japan and Malaysia led to an increase in infections while attributing an increase in deaths largely to Malaysia (1,122 new deaths) and Viet Nam (936).

As cases increased across much of the Western Pacific last week, the WHO traced the highest numbers to Malaysia (116,879 new infections), Japan (60,157) and Viet Nam (55,147).